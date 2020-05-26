Cheyenne Jackson Reveals Hair Transplant Surgery Scars To Encourage Self-Love

Cheyenne Jackson is using his time in self-isolation to let go of longstanding insecurities.

Over the weekend, the “American Horror Story” star posted a photo of himself sporting a new buzzcut. However, he didn’t intend it to draw attention to his new look. He meant to show a scar that ran across the back of his head.

“This gnarly scar across my head isn’t from life-saving brain surgery, nor did I narrowly survive a shark attack,” Jackson wrote. “It’s worse. (At least in Hollywood...) I had hair transplant surgery. Five of them, to be exact over 14 years.”

The actor and singer, who made his Broadway debut in 2002’s “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” went on to note that his hair began thinning in his early 20s. Concerned over how his physicality would affect his show business career, he went in for his first hair transplant at 28.

Jackson, now 44, said he’s begun all of his jobs ― including stints on “30 Rock” and “Glee” ― by meeting with the on-set hair and makeup teams to explain his “devastating truth,” but he kept quiet about it among industry colleagues.

“I vowed to keep this my secret forever,” he explained. “I feel SO stupid saying that but it’s my truth. As if someone finding out would somehow negate my talent, or make me less viable or valuable in the world.”

Jackson will soon be seen opposite Mayim Bialik in “Call Me Kat,” a new comedy series slated to premiere on Fox sometime over the next year.

With his acting gigs on hold, he’s been hunkered down in Los Angeles with his husband, Jason Landau, and 3-year-old twins, Ethan and Willow. The coronavirus crisis, he said, has reminded him that “shit like this just doesn’t matter.” By sharing the photo, he hopes to set a positive example for his children.

“I’m trying to teach my kids to accept themselves & to be proud of who they are,” he wrote, “and to put value on things that are IMPORTANT AND REAL so as their father, the example should start with me. This is that.”