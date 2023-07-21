Nigerian Goalkeeper Notches Epic Game-Saver At The Women's World Cup

Chiamaka Nnadozie of Nigeria in action during the FIFA Women's World Cup match against Canada. NurPhoto via Getty Images

Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie on Friday made the save of the Women’s World Cup so far ― and it could stand up for quite a while. (Watch the video below.)

Nnadozie denied Canadian great Christine Sinclair on a penalty kick in the 50th minute, diving left to block the attempt and then slapping the ball away as Sinclair rushed the net for a second chance.

The spectacular play preserved a 0-0 tie in Melbourne, Australia, that might feel more like a victory for Nigeria. The squad is ranked 40th in the world and Canada, the defending Olympic champion, is ranked 7th.

Sinclair is the all-time international goal scorer with 190 and she’s playing in her sixth World Cup.

But on this occasion she couldn’t convert. She sat on the turf and slumped her head between her knees in disbelief.

Nnadozie, who let out a joyous yell after time expired, was voted player of the match.

Well-deserved.

