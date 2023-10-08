ShoppingFashionStyle

If You Refuse To Wear Anything Other Than Black, You Need These 38 Fashion Pieces In Your Closet

It's elegance, it's ease, it's... not a phase, Mom.
Amanda Davis
Rebdolls, Eloquii, Amazon

Popular items from this list include:

  • A versatile oversized sweater vest you can wear solo in summer, over a turtleneck in fall, and on top of a button-down during work calls.
  • A strapless mesh bustier to join the corset trend with something that’ll last way after it’s over. This top comes in 20 cute and bold colors, but of course this piece in all black takes the cake!
  • A black organza dress you can wear over a mini dress, jeans, or just about any outfit you want to give some goth flair to.

Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.

HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
www.amazon.com
A versatile oversized sweater vest
Promising review: "Gorgeous. Very good quality material feels like a much more expensive sweater. It is longer but I bought it to tuck with trousers for work...The sides do not show your bra; the neckline is work-appropriate. " — Shelly Kuntz
$23.99+ at Amazon
2
www.amazon.com
A strapless mesh bustier to join the corset trend
Promising review: "I purchased this corset after watching a TikTok video of another mid-sized girl talking about how great it is. It did not disappoint! It fits nicely. I got lots of compliments on it! Someone else pointed out to me that the fabric looks expensive and just like another bustier listed on PrettyLittleThings for over twice the price." — Elizabeth
$26.99+ at Amazon
3
www.amazon.com
A black pleated skirt
Promising review: "This skirt is a perfect wardrobe staple! The waist has a nice stretch to it. The length hits at just below the knee. I get a million compliments on this skirt any time I wear it. I’ve had it for a year and a half — the color is still nice and black. I wash and dry it like normal, and it’s always looked great!" — Amazon customer
$27.99 at Amazon
4
www.amazon.com
A black organza dress
Promising review: "I use this with a simple silk undergarment of the same color...From being a beach coverup for a casual and refreshing dress for the hotter days. Size up if you have bigger arms or large breasts as it doesn’t have any stretch to it at all." — Joan Espinoza-Gonzalez
$25.99 at Amazon
5
www.amazon.com
A bomber jacket
Promising review: "Beautiful and worth every penny. This jacket is breathtaking, I love it and it looks better than pictured. It's not thin or thick, just right as an overlay or on top of a great fit. I plan on reordering in a different color and highly recommend this jacket." — LB
$36.99 at Amazon
6
www.amazon.com
A cropped tank
These are included in Prime Try Before You Buy so you can give them a trial run if you're a member!

Promising reviews: "TikTok made me buy it. This was an impulse buy but definitely 100% worth it. This crop top is so cute and...it’s not too cropped which I’m a fan of....It fits perfectly AND I can wear it without a bra. 10/10!" — Brandy Gardner

"This top is perfect for a lot of outfits and occasions. The material is butter soft, double lined, stretchy, and fits just right. I don’t wear a bra with it but you can’t see through it at all. It is so comfortable as well. It comes just right above my belly button in terms of length...Definitely recommend for everyday wear or comfy times." — Katherine
$23.99 at Amazon
7
www.amazon.com
A high-waisted pair of wide-leg pants
Reviewers suggest sizing up!

Promising review: "These pants as so comfortable and flowy! I stepped outside of my usual skinny-jean outfit to try this style — and I never want to take them off! They are great casual pants for work, and can be dressed up for the evening with a fancy shirt and heels. They are as comfortable as pajamas, without looking like it." — Nash
$33.99 at Amazon
8
Banana Republic
A chunky cardigan
Get it from Banana Republic Factory.
$60 at Banana Republic Factory (originally $100)
9
www.amazon.com
A polka dot organza-sleeve top
Promising review: "I was surprised at how great this looks and feels! The lace isn’t itchy at all, the bodysuit is super soft and I love that it has three snaps across, it makes it so I don’t end up with a wedgie! Love it! Getting white next. 😍" — Colleen
$29.99 at Amazon
10
Beginning Boutique
A nice layering rib-knit bolero
I have this bolero in black and it's one of my new favorite closet additions! I love that it keeps me warm and allows me to wear a sleeveless tank without ruining my outfit with a jacket that may not match. It's really great for layering, too (perfect for those nights when I need this and a jacket for extra warmth)! If you want a more oversized fit, you should definitely order up a size. But overall, 10/10 recommend!

Beginning Boutique is a woman-owned small biz based in Australia. They're the home of tons of bright and trendy fashion pieces, so be sure to take a look at everything!

Promising review: "This is my absolute favorite piece. It really goes with most dresses so very versatile. I’m a medium and got the medium, it’s pretty true to size but I think I could have also gone the small for a more fitted look. Highly recommended." — Yvonne M.
$49.99 at Beginning Boutique
11
www.amazon.com
A pair of TikTok-viral cargo pants
Check out a TikTok of these cargo pants.

Promising review: "I saw these on TikTok, and I LOVE them. They fit so well. I'm 5'4" and 130 pounds, and I got a size 29, and they fit perfect. Loose, but not too loose, and extremely comfy. They come down just below the ankle, so they'd pair perfect with a pair of Jordans or Dunks. Also comes with an adjustable tie on the waist to fit as you need, same around the ankle." — annabella Gambone
$39.99 at Amazon
12
www.amazon.com
A fitted button-up vest
Promising review: "Super super cute. True to size, not stretchy, not super heavy fabric. Withstood 95° degree weather just fine!" — Alexis Millsaps
$24.98 at Amazon
13
Mango
A sophisticated tweed blazer
It's truly worth the investment because it can make any outfit a head-turner. This needs to be a closet staple!
$139.99 at Mango
14
www.amazon.com
A pair of black Adidas running shoes
Promising review: "Very comfortable! These shoes are cushy and have great arch support. They are lightweight and great for running, jogging, or every day. The black color is practical and doesn't show the wear and tear as much as other colors. I'm hard on my shoes and these hold up well." — Anna Stowe
$45.90+ at Amazon
15
Amazon
A stylish and breathable off-shoulder jumpsuit
Promising review: "This jumpsuit is amazing comfortable! This romper fits me great! I can dress it up with heels, or wear it casual with vans or even super comfy with some sandals! It is soft and breathable and is made with great material. It also looks lovely as a scoop neck. I am so happy with this purchase!" — Brandy B
$37.99 at Amazon
16
www.amazon.com
A long-line faux fur coat
Promising reviews: "I loved this coat!!!...It is great for layering or just as a regular shell to an outfit. It kept me super warm, and stayed cute even in the rain that Seattle had to offer!! If you’re thinking about it, just do it! I seriously am so happy I did!!" — Madison DiBari

"I get so many compliments when i wear this jacket! You can dress it up or dress it down; it’s perfect and a staple in your closet" — Kalea
$48.99 at Amazon
17
Asos
A super soft bardot midi dress
It's comfortable, sexy and will fit every body like a glove. The ultra-stretchy material makes it an easy favorite.
$42.99 at ASOS
18
www.amazon.com
A stylish overall jumpsuit
Promising review: "I got this to be sort of a summer into fall transition item and I’m so surprised by how comfortable it is! If you like things to fit snugly on you, don’t bother getting this because it is loose everywhere unless you tighten it all the way, but it’s super breathable and comfortable! Especially for layering!" — Brie Parry
$34.99 at Amazon
19
Rebdolls
A pair of vegan leather pants
Rebdolls is a Latinx and woman-owned small biz based in New Jersey that makes gorgeous clothes for anyone who appreciates bold colors and fun prints.
$48.58 at Rebdolls
20
www.amazon.com
A pair of Sam Edelman ankle boots
Hint hint: One reviewer pointed out that these boots are awesome alternatives to Prada's Monolith Chelsea boots, which are priced at $1,120! You're saving over a thousand bucks here. That's gotta feel great, right?

Promising reviews: "I wear them to work often while I'm on my feet for eight-plus hours and I've yet to have sore feet from them! They're also lighter than I expected for such a chunky boot and easy to clean. I do think they run a bit large, but it's nothing a thicker pair of socks cant change." — Elle
$60.68 at Amazon
21
www.amazon.com
A pretty puff-sleeve mini dress
Promising review: "It’s super cute, comfortable, and I received a ton of compliments on it. I ordered a medium but could have gone with a small. Ordering another color, because I liked it so much." — Amber Nelson
$45.99 at Amazon
22
www.amazon.com
Some faux-leather shorts
Promising review: "These faux-leather shorts are a must have! Very stylish and comfortable. Great price and quality all in one. Love the length; not too long or short. Functional drawstring, functional pockets." — Ely
$27.99+ at Amazon
23
Eloquii
A stunning cardigan sweater dress
Promising reviews: "This is super cozy and yet also classy! Highly recommend." — KJ

"Super warm. Very thick. Loved it. It has held up in the wash. I bought the black one. Absolutely do not regret it." — Teacher Mel
$39.97 at Eloquii
24
Free People
A pair of daring flare jeans
Promising review: "The holy grail of jeans. Ever since I've gotten these jeans, I've never worn any other pair. They are so comfy, especially for my wide hips. I've never been complimented or approached more often by people than when I am wearing these jeans. They have totally given me back my confidence in wearing pants." — Sara_bz
$78 at Free People
25
www.amazon.com
A black silky midi dress with a deep V-neck
Promising reviews: "Day to night, this dress the perfect transition dress. Good thick material, adjustable straps, little side slits. I did size up to a large because I wanted a looser fit." — Kalyn

"I didn't quite trust Amazon Fashion, but [this dress is] amazing. Well cut, easily machine washed, nicely fitted, and perhaps (dare I say it?) even nicer than some slip dresses I have paid much more for. I bought two more, because it's kind of perfect for year-round wear with a cap-sleeve tee underneath, or a three-quarter–sleeve one, or later with a chunky sweater over it." — The Pearl
$54.90 at Amazon
26
www.amazon.com
A wide-brim hat
Promising review: "A STAPLE piece!! I am in looooove with this hat! 🤠It pretty much goes with every outfit and adds that extra spice. I get compliments on it everytime I wear it!I'm seriously going to buy it in a few other colors because I love it so much.It's sturdy but not too sturdy to where it's uncomfortable. I have a pretty big head and it fits great!" — Brandi
$25.99 at Amazon
27
www.amazon.com
A luxe patterned button-down
Promising reviews: "All of the rave reviews for the houndstooth pattern are right on the mark! This is a beautiful blouse! It was just what I was looking for!" — Jana from Canada

"I get so many compliments on this shirt! The primary colors with black and white are very eye-catching. As an art lover, this shirt really spoke to me and I am so glad I purchased it." — pamelamc
$27.99+ at Amazon
28
www.amazon.com
A matching workout set
Promising review: "Love this ribbed workout set. It’s cute and comfortable the material isn’t too thick, allowing it to be wearable during those sweaty seshs. It runs very small so size up one. Love the one-shoulder top it’s actually the main reason I got this set. I would definitely buy again... highly recommend." — Lynda Nguyen
$21.99 at Amazon
29
www.amazon.com
An everyday shoulder bag
JW Pei is an Asian-, family-owned brand with minimalist purses that are made with sustainable vegan materials.

Promising review: "It’s so cute and good quality for the price!! I can fit everything I need (wallet, keys, hand sanitizer, and iPhone XMAX) I love it so much I just ordered it again in a different color!!!" — Harley Robinson
$58.99+ at Amazon
30
www.amazon.com
A classic Levi's faux-leather biker jacket
Promising reviews: "This is a fantastic jacket. So cute and fits perfectly true to size. I love, love, love it. It’s comfy and soft and just awesome." — SFC

"SUUUUPER CUTE. I have to say I am very pleasantly surprised with how much I absolutely LOVE this little jacket. I bought it solely for fashion purposes but it's actually really comfortable. Very lightweight. Feels amazing on. Looks fantastic even on us thick-curve girls. Feels durable. I am contemplating buying another one in a different color." — Alex Bogherie
$62.93+ at Amazon
31
www.amazon.com
An off-the-shoulder maxi that has pockets
Promising review: "THIS IS AN ABSOLUTE MUST-BUY. I wore this to a wedding, and I got so many compliments. I will be buying more in other colors. I didn't have to wear a bra either, which is a plus. The elastic is really a life saver. The dress didn't go down to the floor, which was nice because the wedding was outside. YOU NEED THIS DRESS. It's a closet staple." — Shelby
$39.99 at Amazon
32
Amazon
A silky satin midi skirt
Promising review: "Wow I honestly had low expectations, but love this skirt! It became a staple in my closet and I’m not one to wear colors or many prints. So silky and smooth, so comfy. Got so many compliments. The band doesn’t dig in and doesn’t look awkward. I can’t wait to get it in different colors." — Daria Z.
$36.09+ at Amazon
33
www.amazon.com
A tie-front T-shirt dress
Promising review: "[This dress is] like wearing pajamas out and about, yet looking very EFFORTLESSLY put together. I bought one in blush, grey, blue AND green. I love this dress. Accentuate your CURVES with this dress. I cannot stress it more. It has a modest neckline and shows JUST enough leg. You can tie the belt waist as tightly as you want to show off your waist. Tie it loose after a buffet. Tie it tight when you're feeling fabulous. It's fantastic. I really bought this in as many colors as I could." — Amy
$37.99 at Amazon
34
Impressions
A versatile plaid blazer
Impressions is a woman-owned boutique based in Fayetteville, Arkansas. They've got tons of options for stylish and affordable clothing.
$37 at Impressions
35
www.amazon.com
A pair of HOT over-the-knee boots
Promising review: "I LOVE these boots! They are honestly my favorite purchase I've made off of Amazon. They are super comfortable, the shaft of them doesn’t even feel like you're wearing anything. They stay up and don’t slide down andI feel super sexy in them every time I wear them. I look for outfits to go with these!" — Kathleen M.
$48.99 at Amazon
36
Anthropologie
A tie-strap tank top
Promising review: "I love this top. Its V-neck, the bows, and soft and good fabric. I bought a Black one first and I liked it so much, I went ahead and bought a navy one too. Nice top for a date night and girls' night out...I also like that this is machine washable." — Txcatzmom
$58 at Anthropologie
37
www.amazon.com
A water-resistant puffer jacket
Promising review: "I bought this puffer jacket for my trip to Vermont and it kept me so warm in 20-degree weather. I recently went to NYC and knew I had to bring it and I'm so happy with this purchase! It's great quality, keeps you warm, and is the perfect length." — Lizzette A.
$52.92+ at Amazon
38
Torrid
A polka-dotted puff-sleeve midi dress
Promising reviews: "Y'all this dress is perfection! The colors and the fact it has pockets!!!! I can’t wait to wear it again. I had a stranger come up and ask where I found it." — JenJen1479

"I bought this in the black pattern, and it is the cutest dress. I love the fit, the slightly puffed sleeves, the sweetheart neckline, the fitted waist. In a size one it may be a tiny bit tight in the waist for me but I'm afraid the chest area may have been too big in the next size up. However, the stretch helps ease the fit. It looks nice with a cream-colored crop cardigan or shrug. I love the length. I am 5'9" with my legs being so much longer than the upper portion of my body so the length is the perfect tea length, and the slit is subtle. Beautiful design." — MsMargaret
$47.95 at Torrid

Before You Go

A set of six waterproof matte lipsticks

37 TikTok-Famous Beauty Products You Might Not Know About Unless You Spend Hours On The App

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage
Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE