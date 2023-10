If You Refuse To Wear Anything Other Than Black, You Need These 38 Fashion Pieces In Your Closet

A polka-dotted puff-sleeve midi dress

"Y'all this dress is perfection! The colors and the fact it has pockets!!!! I can’t wait to wear it again. I had a stranger come up and ask where I found it." — JenJen1479 "I bought this in the black pattern, and it is the cutest dress. I love the fit, the slightly puffed sleeves, the sweetheart neckline, the fitted waist. In a size one it may be a tiny bit tight in the waist for me but I'm afraid the chest area may have been too big in the next size up. However, the stretch helps ease the fit. It looks nice with a cream-colored crop cardigan or shrug. I love the length. I am 5'9" with my legs being so much longer than the upper portion of my body so the length is the perfect tea length, and the slit is subtle. Beautiful design." — MsMargaret