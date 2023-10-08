If You Refuse To Wear Anything Other Than Black, You Need These 38 Fashion Pieces In Your Closet

Popular items from this list include:
- A versatile oversized sweater vest you can wear solo in summer, over a turtleneck in fall, and on top of a button-down during work calls.
- A strapless mesh bustier to join the corset trend with something that’ll last way after it’s over. This top comes in 20 cute and bold colors, but of course this piece in all black takes the cake!
- A black organza dress you can wear over a mini dress, jeans, or just about any outfit you want to give some goth flair to.
Unless otherwise specified, all sizes in this post are listed in women’s.
HuffPost and its publishing partners receive a share from retailers on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
A versatile oversized sweater vest
2
A strapless mesh bustier to join the corset trend
3
A black pleated skirt
4
A black organza dress
5
A bomber jacket
6
A cropped tank
7
A high-waisted pair of wide-leg pants
8
A chunky cardigan
9
A polka dot organza-sleeve top
10
A nice layering rib-knit bolero
11
A pair of TikTok-viral cargo pants
12
A fitted button-up vest
13
A sophisticated tweed blazer
14
A pair of black Adidas running shoes
15
A stylish and breathable off-shoulder jumpsuit
16
A long-line faux fur coat
17
A super soft bardot midi dress
18
A stylish overall jumpsuit
19
A pair of vegan leather pants
20
A pair of Sam Edelman ankle boots
21
A pretty puff-sleeve mini dress
22
Some faux-leather shorts
23
A stunning cardigan sweater dress
24
A pair of daring flare jeans
25
A black silky midi dress with a deep V-neck
26
A wide-brim hat
27
A luxe patterned button-down
28
A matching workout set
29
An everyday shoulder bag
30
A classic Levi's faux-leather biker jacket
31
An off-the-shoulder maxi that has pockets
32
A silky satin midi skirt
33
A tie-front T-shirt dress
34
A versatile plaid blazer
35
A pair of HOT over-the-knee boots
36
A tie-strap tank top
37
A water-resistant puffer jacket
38
A polka-dotted puff-sleeve midi dress