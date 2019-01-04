70 Chic French Baby Names You'll Want To Use

American parents seek baby name inspiration from many sources, like pop culture, politics, animals, foods and even outer space.
They also look beyond U.S. borders to see what names moms and dads in other countries are choosing for their newborns. That includes the land of romance: France.
Sweet French baby names include Coralie (a name that means “coral”) to Océane (which means ― you guessed it ― “ocean”) for girls, and Timothée (à la Hollywood darling Chalamet) to Étienne (meaning “crown”) for boys.
If you’re a total Francophile or simply looking for a baby name with a little French flair, then voilà! Here are 70 baby names that are of French origin or that have been popular in France or other French-speaking nations.
Girls
Élodie
Camille
Capucine
Margaux
Sabine
Eugenie
Clémence
Sylvie
Océane
Céleste
Lucie
Apolline
Martine
Anaïs
Coralie
Emmanuelle
Violette
Manon
Fleur
Mirabelle
Colette
Mathilde
Aveline
Giselle
Nannette
Veronique
Madeleine
Delphine
Geneviève
Adeline
Eléonore
Solange
Chloé
Amélie
Hélène
Boys
Henri
Timothée
Jacques
Marcel
Rémy
Étienne
Pascal
Olivier
Raphaël
Guy
Émile
Sébastien
Algernon
Gaspard
Laurent
Blaise
Louis
Philippe
Florian
Luc
Corentin
Maurice
André
Yves
Maël
Serge
Didier
Noé
Mathis
Thierry
Romain
Léo
Gabin
Timéo
Christophe