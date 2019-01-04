70 Chic French Baby Names You'll Want To Use

Chris Tobin via Getty Images From Coralie to Timothée, these baby names of French origin are perfect for Francophiles.

They also look beyond U.S. borders to see what names moms and dads in other countries are choosing for their newborns. That includes the land of romance: France.

Sweet French baby names include Coralie (a name that means “coral”) to Océane (which means ― you guessed it ― “ocean”) for girls, and Timothée (à la Hollywood darling Chalamet) to Étienne (meaning “crown”) for boys.

If you’re a total Francophile or simply looking for a baby name with a little French flair, then voilà! Here are 70 baby names that are of French origin or that have been popular in France or other French-speaking nations.

Girls

Élodie

Camille

Capucine

Margaux

Sabine

Eugenie

Clémence

Sylvie

Océane

Céleste

Lucie

Apolline

Martine

Anaïs

Coralie

Emmanuelle

Violette

Manon

Fleur

Mirabelle

Colette

Mathilde

Aveline

Giselle

Nannette

Veronique

Madeleine

Delphine

Geneviève

Adeline

Eléonore

Solange

Chloé

Amélie

Hélène

Boys

Henri

Timothée

Jacques

Marcel

Rémy

Étienne

Pascal

Olivier

Raphaël

Guy

Émile

Sébastien

Algernon

Gaspard

Laurent

Blaise

Louis

Philippe

Florian

Luc

Corentin

Maurice

André

Yves

Maël

Serge

Didier

Noé

Mathis

Thierry

Romain

Léo

Gabin

Timéo