We’ve all gotten our fair share of days spent wearing pajamas, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. If sleepwear is your favorite wardrobe staple, we’ve got good news! There are socially acceptable ways to wear your jammies out of the house as regular clothes.

Celebrities like Zendaya, Kate Beckinsale and Whitney Port have sported pajamas ― or at least, ensembles that look like they could be pajamas ― while out in public and even at events.

With the popularity of matched sets in recent years, it makes sense that pajamas are making more appearances outside the home. Perhaps in 2022, sleepwear-as-streetwear will have an even bigger moment as we continue to navigate the evolving pandemic situation, with its office closings and relaxed dress codes.

In many ways, proper matching PJ sets bring a more chic vibe than sweatpants and T-shirts, even though the latter is technically designated for outside wear, while the former is for bedtime.

Vogue icon Grace Coddington has been known to sport pajamas on the red carpet, including at the 2015 Met Gala. In 2018, she collaborated with Louis Vuitton on a capsule collection that contained printed pajamas.

When it comes to styling your pajama attire for outside wear, you can dress them up for a special event or night out with heels and fancy accessories. Consider some sparkly jewelry and a cute clutch.

You can also maintain the casual vibes with sneakers, sandals or flats and more understated jewelry and bags. If the PJs are a neutral color, consider pairing them with pops of color. You might also layer a tailored jacket to give the look some contrast.

However you style your sleepwear, be sure to appreciate the chic coziness of wearing it in public. If you’re looking to find some pajamas you can feel comfortable going out in, we’ve rounded up some fun options below.