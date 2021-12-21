Style & Beauty

Shop The Trend: Chic Pajamas As Clothes

Here's how to rock PJs outside your home.

We’ve all gotten our fair share of days spent wearing pajamas, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. If sleepwear is your favorite wardrobe staple, we’ve got good news! There are socially acceptable ways to wear your jammies out of the house as regular clothes.

Celebrities like Zendaya, Kate Beckinsale and Whitney Port have sported pajamas ― or at least, ensembles that look like they could be pajamas ― while out in public and even at events.

Getty Images/BG015/Bauer-Griffin/Axelle/Gotham
With the popularity of matched sets in recent years, it makes sense that pajamas are making more appearances outside the home. Perhaps in 2022, sleepwear-as-streetwear will have an even bigger moment as we continue to navigate the evolving pandemic situation, with its office closings and relaxed dress codes.

In many ways, proper matching PJ sets bring a more chic vibe than sweatpants and T-shirts, even though the latter is technically designated for outside wear, while the former is for bedtime.

Vogue icon Grace Coddington has been known to sport pajamas on the red carpet, including at the 2015 Met Gala. In 2018, she collaborated with Louis Vuitton on a capsule collection that contained printed pajamas.

Getty Images/Taylor Hill/Dimitrios Kambouris
When it comes to styling your pajama attire for outside wear, you can dress them up for a special event or night out with heels and fancy accessories. Consider some sparkly jewelry and a cute clutch.

You can also maintain the casual vibes with sneakers, sandals or flats and more understated jewelry and bags. If the PJs are a neutral color, consider pairing them with pops of color. You might also layer a tailored jacket to give the look some contrast.

Getty Images/Edward Berthelot/Hanna Lassen
However you style your sleepwear, be sure to appreciate the chic coziness of wearing it in public. If you’re looking to find some pajamas you can feel comfortable going out in, we’ve rounded up some fun options below.

Averie Sleep two-piece tiger print pajama set
Saks Fifth Avenue
Get it from Saks Fifth Avenue for $98.
Shawl collar trimmed silk nightgown
Silk Maison
Get it from Silk Maison for $139.
Bella printed long sleeve top and pajama pants
Cosabella
Get it from Cosabella for $138.50.
Alyssa set in bandana
Lisa Says Gah
Get it from Lisa Says Gah for $124.
Bella short sleeve top and pant pajama set
Cosabella
Get it from Cosabella for $128.50.
Washable silk high rise pant set
Lunya
Get it from Lunya for $258.
Corinne Lent tigress flannel pajama pants
Anthropologie
Get it from Anthropologie for $33.60.
Waffle knit button-front pajama top
Madewell
Get it from Madewell for $29.99.
Gimaguas clot pijamas
Lisa Says Gah
Get it from Lisa Says Gah for $83.
Cozy feather sleeve PJs set
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $20.37.
The Cloud 9 silky PJ set
Summersalt
Get it from Summersalt for $125.
Lonxu silk satin pajamas set
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $29.38.
Cameran pajama set
Reformation
Get it from Reformation for $98.
Carolina Herrera contrast dot two-piece pajama set
Saks Fifth Avenue
Get it from Saks Fifth Avenue for $894.
PajamaGram pajama set
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $49.99.
PajamaGram button down pajamas
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $54.99.
The Weekend chic set with leggings
Sleeper
Get it from Sleeper for $240.
Party pajamas set with double feathers
Sleeper
Get it from Sleeper for $320.
