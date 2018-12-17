Talk about a win-win.

Left tackle Charles Leno Jr. and his Chicago Bears beat their old rivals, the Green Bay Packers, on Sunday to clinch their first playoff berth since 2010.

Then Leno took the post-victory glow up a notch by asking his girlfriend, Jennifer Roth, to marry him.

She said yes.

Bears fans on Twitter hoped it wasn’t the last ring Leno procures this season, with the Bears emerging as Super Bowl contenders.

“It was coming soon, but once I found out we could clinch this week, and I was like, ‘I have to speed things up. I have to speed up the process.’ I kind of planned it earlier in the week,” Leno said of his on-field proposal, per ESPN.

