People Think There's A NSFW Scene In The Chicago Bulls Logo

Folks on social media are flipping out over the Chicago Bulls’ logo.

That’s because they think the image of the angry bull, when turned upside down, looks a bit NSFW.

Check it out here:

If you turn the Chicago bulls logo upside down it’s a robot having sex with a crab pic.twitter.com/KGfsqyr3Ml — Deniz Camp @ SDCC (@MDesaad) September 14, 2019

It’s not the first time the NBA team’s logo, which dates back to 1966, has caused a stir when flipped.

But Twitter user @MDesaad brought the apparently cheeky detail to the attention of people again over the weekend after the image went viral on Reddit.

