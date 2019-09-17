WEIRD NEWS

People Think There's A NSFW Scene In The Chicago Bulls Logo

"Only the Illuminati are supposed to know this ancient Truth," one person joked on Twitter.

Folks on social media are flipping out over the Chicago Bulls’ logo.

That’s because they think the image of the angry bull, when turned upside down, looks a bit NSFW.

Check it out here:

It’s not the first time the NBA team’s logo, which dates back to 1966, has caused a stir when flipped.

But Twitter user @MDesaad brought the apparently cheeky detail to the attention of people again over the weekend after the image went viral on Reddit

