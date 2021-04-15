Chicago’s police oversight group released footage Thursday of an officer fatally shooting a 13-year-old boy more than two weeks ago.

Police pursued, shot and killed Adam Toledo early March 29 in the primarily Latinx neighborhood of Little Village on the southwest side of the city. Police said the shooting followed an “armed confrontation” and that the child had a gun, however the public has been unable to confirm details since the shooting because the video footage had been withheld.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability released materials on Thursday that include body camera video, third-party video, police incident reports, officer radio transmissions and recordings from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system.

“COPA has remained sensitive to the family’s grief and is carrying out this release in accordance with the City’s Video Release Policy,” COPA spokesman Ephraim Eaddy said in a statement Wednesday. “COPA’s core values of integrity and transparency are essential to building public trust, particularly in incidents related to an officer involved shooting, and we are unwavering in our commitment to uphold these values.”

COPA to Release Video And Other Materials of Fatal Officer Involved Shooting of Adam Toledo Tomorrow (Thursday-April 15, 2021) pic.twitter.com/FTHk5SgmB5 — COPA (@ChicagoCOPA) April 14, 2021

Before the video’s release, prosecutors claimed officers were dispatched after a ShotSpotter detected eight gunshots nearby and that Adam and another person fled as police arrived. Two officers chased Adam and a man whom police and prosecutors identified as 21-year-old Ruben Roman into an alley, where one of the officers shot and killed the child.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she had previously seen what she called on Thursday the “excruciating” video of police killing Adam, but would not talk about what she saw because she said it could compromise ongoing investigations by COPA and the Cook County State’s Attorney’s office. She previously vowed to find the people responsible for “putting a gun into the hands” of Adam, shifting the blame away from the officer who shot him.

Prosecutors alleged during Roman’s bond hearing that Adam had a gun in his hand when he was shot. At a press conference on Thursday ahead of the video’s release, Lightfoot said the details of Adam’s death released in court were correct, but also that it was not her place to confirm whether the state’s attorney was accurate.

But right after the mayor’s press conference, WGN-TV reported that the state’s attorney’s office said its own detail about Adam having a gun when he was shot was inaccurate.

“An attorney who works in this office failed to fully inform himself before speaking in court,” Sarah Sinovic, a spokesperson for Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, told WGN on Thursday. The news came just hours before COPA released video of the encounter, which did not show a gun from bodycam footage of the officer who killed him.

Adam’s family was not notified of his death until two days after the shooting. Police said the delay was due to being unable to identify him, despite a missing person’s report filed days earlier. Roman faces several felony charges, including child endangerment.

“I have seen those videos and they are particularly difficult to watch ― especially at the end,” Lightfoot said at Thursday’s presser, calling for people to withhold judgment until COPA finishes its investigation. “Simply put, we failed Adam.”

Bodycam footage shows two officers getting out of a car and immediately chasing after someone. A female officer is seen tackling and handcuffing a taller person in a beige coat with red gloves nearby (supposedly Roman), while a male officer continues to pursue Adam on foot while shouting, “Stop right fucking now, show me your fucking hands, stop it!”

Almost immediately after shouting at the child who had put his hands up, the officer shoots Adam in what appears to be his chest. Adam is wearing a black hoodie and a white baseball cap, and is seen lying in the alley with blood on his clothes and face, mouth agape. The officer calls for an ambulance and asks Adam where he was shot, but the boy is unresponsive.

COPA allowed Adam’s family to privately view the footage Tuesday, an experience that the Toledo family attorneys said was “extremely difficult and heartbreaking” for everyone in the room. According to the Toledo family, Adam lived with two of his siblings, his mother and his grandfather.

The family requested that COPA delay releasing the footage as relatives still grieve Adam’s death. COPA said that although it is “acutely sensitive to the family’s grief and their desire to avoid public release” of the video, the office is required to comply with the city’s video release policy that mandates footage be released within 60 days of the incident.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said April 5 that “one of his greatest fears has been a deadly encounter between one of our officers and a juvenile,” before including a defense of police who he said carry “a heavy burden” when it’s time to “make split-second decisions” about deadly force.

Adam’s death reignited the grief and trauma Chicagoans have felt before, specifically from when a Chicago police officer shot at 17-year-old Laquan McDonald 16 times and killed him. Lightfoot’s predecessor, Rahm Emanuel, withheld dash-cam video of McDonald’s murder from the public for over a year, until a lawsuit forced the city to release it. The cover-up is considered a major stain on Emanuel’s tenure as mayor.

Lightfoot has lost considerable trust from the public during her time so far as mayor, especially when local station WBBM-TV released body-cam footage of heavily armed officers raiding the wrong home, breaking the door down and handcuffing a naked woman in distress. The incident with Anjanette Young happened in February 2019 ― just months before Lightfoot took office ― however, Chicago police under Lightfoot tried to block Young from obtaining video of her own trauma, and the city’s lawyers attempted to block WBBM-TV from airing the footage.

The mayor also came under fire after media outlets reported that Lightfoot spent $281.5 million in federal COVID-19 relief money on covering overtime pay for police officers instead of on needed housing relief, business support and vaccine outreach for Chicagoans most affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Lightfoot faced harsh scrutiny from both activists and aldermen who accused her of prioritizing the police department over working families.

Protests demanding justice for Adam and his family have been passionate and peaceful. Adam’s tight-knit community of the Little Village (locally known as La Villita) held a vigil to mourn his life, and residents marched in the boy’s name. Community leaders spoke about the anger and pain of once again losing someone so loved to police violence, and of the overpolicing that Chicago’s Black and brown neighborhoods face.

Shafkat Anowar/Associated Press A makeshift memorial honors the life of 13-year-old Adam Toledo, who was shot by a Chicago police officer on March 29 in an alley.

Even with the peaceful protests, tension in the city ahead of the release of the reports and video footage was palpable. CPD has informed officers that days off will be canceled and shifts will be extended to 12 hours in anticipation of potential civil unrest.

Lightfoot released a joint statement ahead of the video’s release on Thursday with her legal department and the Toledo family’s attorneys. The statement said that both sides agreed to releasing a slowed-down compilation of the encounter that led to police killing Adam.

“We acknowledge that the release of this video is the first step in the process toward the healing of the family, the community and our city,” the statement read. “We understand that the release of this video will be incredibly painful and elicit an emotional response to all who view it, and we ask that people express themselves peacefully.”

The Chicago Department of Transportation announced that a bridge over the Chicago River will be raised Thursday night for “testing and maintenance” and says the closure is unrelated to the video’s release. Lightfoot and the city faced intense backlash last summer for raising the bridges that connect downtown to the city’s neighborhoods during protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

That decision, along with Lightfoot’s call to stop public transit from entering downtown, made it difficult for protesters to escape police violence and go back to their homes, according to an inspector general’s report on Chicago police’s handling of the protests.