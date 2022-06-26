Chicago White Sox Help Turn 7-Year-Old Cancer Patient's Dream Into A Reality

Beau Dowling throws out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday. Nam Y. Huh via Associated Press

A 7-year-old boy who recently was diagnosed with thyroid cancer got the opportunity of a lifetime before an MLB game on Saturday.

Beau Dowling, who was diagnosed with a neuroblastoma as a toddler and underwent treatment in the years since, was able to interact with players and throw out the first pitch in a game between the Chicago White Sox and the Baltimore Orioles at Chicago’s Guaranteed Rate Field.

Advertisement

A neuroblastoma is described as a “very rare” cancerous tumor that impacts 7-10% of pediatric cancer patients, according to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and 800 new cases occur each year.

Dowling has gone through a number of treatments in his lifetime and, following his thyroid cancer diagnosis, underwent surgery in early June, MLB.com reported.

Today we welcomed 7-year-old Beau Dowling for an ultimate day!



Diagnosed with high-risk neuroblastoma as a toddler, Beau battled through stem cell transplants as well as several rounds of chemotherapy, radiation and immunotherapy. He recently was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. pic.twitter.com/Y2jvcKh9UE — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 25, 2022

On Saturday, Downling was able to live any baseball fan’s dream when he swung his bat at the plate and ran the bases at the White Sox’ home turf.

Advertisement

The boy received high-fives from both the White Sox and Orioles teams as he rounded the bases for home.

Here is Beau running the bases. Such a great moment. So much love shown. pic.twitter.com/mudGRWChmF — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) June 25, 2022

Dowling, who was joined by family members on the field, was also greeted by Orioles first baseman and colon cancer survivor Trey Mancini, according to MLB.com.

Dowling’s father, Jim, said the player encouraged his son to “keep fighting” and the encounter was an emotional one to overhear.

“I wanted to go over there after he ran the bases and just tell him that he was awesome,” Mancini said.

Advertisement