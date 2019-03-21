Which came first: the chicken, or the anti-LGBTQ organizations the chicken donates millions to every year?

Fast food chain Chick-fil-A continued to contribute millions of dollars to organizations with anti-LGBTQ agendas after it promised not to, newly released tax filings obtained by ThinkProgress show.

The privately owned chain, long associated with anti-LGBTQ causes, publicly pledged not to “have a political or social agenda” after its billionaire CEO, Dan Cathy, stoked outrage and a boycott in 2012 publicly decrying gay marriage.

In 2017 (the most recent tax filing available), Chick-fil-A donated $9.9 million to charity, of which roughly $1.8 million went to three groups known to discriminate against LGBTQ people.

Of the three, Chick-fil-A gave the most, $1.65 million, to an organization called the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Per Chick-fil-A’s website, the cash funded “sports camps and school programs for inner-city youth.”

A laudable goal, for sure. Save for the fact the group requires camp leaders to sign a “statement of faith” prior to being admitted. The nine-point contract includes a “sexual purity statement” that prohibits “heterosexual sex outside of marriage” and “any homosexual act.” A second bullet on the contract states that “marriage is exclusively the union of one man and one woman.”

Chick-fil-A notes that camp participants ― unlike camp leaders ― aren’t required to sign the pledge. But that’s hardly an argument for giving $1.65 million to the group, which harbors and preaches anti-gay sentiment.

The company also donated $150,000 to the Salvation Army, a charity that has drawn increased scrutiny for its long history of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.

In 2012, a Salvation Army media relations director in Australia told a group of queer journalists that gay people deserve death. (The charity hastily backpedaled from the statement.) And in 2017, the same year as Chik-fil-A’s donation, the New York City Commission on Human Rights charged the Salvation Army with discriminating against transgender patients at four of its substance abuse centers.

A third charity with anti-LGBTQ policies that received funds from Chick-fil-A has since been cut off, the company told HuffPost. Tax filings show a $6,000 donation in 2017 to the Paul Anderson Youth Home, a Georgia-based “Christian residential home for troubled youth” that teaches boys that same-sex marriage is a “rage against Jesus Christ and His values,” according to ThinkProgress.

In an emailed statement, Chick-fil-A said its foundation ceased donating to the youth home after determining it “does not meet Chick-fil-A’s commitment to creating a welcoming environment to all.”

Chick-fil-A pushed back on reports its donations continue to advance anti-LGBTQ policies in a separate statement to HuffPost, claiming the “sole focus” of the company’s charity is “to support causes focused on youth and education.”