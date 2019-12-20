This Funky, 'Non-Aggressive' Chicken Was Found Wandering The Streets Of Brooklyn

’Twas the week before Christmas when a creature was in fact stirring ... and that creature was a chicken.

On Thursday, Molly Sandley, a political organizer, tweeted about the odd thing she spotted wandering on the street outside a restaurant in Park Slope, Brooklyn: a rogue and fancy chicken.

I just found a fancy chicken wandering in Park slope. Union St. between 6th and 7th.



For real.



So ummm if it’s your chicken get in touch. And hell yes it’s #Brooklyn — Brooklyn Cybele (@brooklyncybele) December 20, 2019

“It was trying to roost on top of their inflatable Santa, which kept collapsing under its weight,” Sandley wrote in an email to HuffPost.

She said that the chicken ― a rooster which she’s named Elizabeth Warr-hen ― appeared to be “very cold and very hungry, but basically healthy.”

Courtesy of Molly Sandley The newly named Elizabeth Warr-hen checks his fine self out in the bathroom mirror at his rescuer's home.

While it’s not too surprising to see some wild things roaming about Brooklyn, the chicken did not appear to belong to anyone nearby and seemed to need help.

“We were out doing laundry, so had a blanket with us; we wrapped the chicken in it, found a cardboard box, and carried it home,” said Sandley, who added that they put the rooster in a “bathroom with some food and water” and that “he’s still there now.”

Sandley has attempted to find out who the “very socialized and non-aggressive” chicken belongs to, setting up an email address ― heythatsmychicken@gmail.com ― and putting up some signs.

“We got a few leads, including that someone had seen him trying to get into a firehouse on the block early yesterday morning,” she told HuffPost.

Local firefighters Sandley spoke to said they’d “seen the rooster but didn’t know where he came from.” She also learned that “people often dump roosters once they start to make noise.”

“Dozens of strangers have offered to help, to take him in,” said Sandley, but, unfortunately, New York City law indicates that while it’s legal to raise hens (female chickens), roosters (male chickens) are verboten.

Therefore, this rooster-on-the-run is going to “go live with a friend in Vermont,” she said.

Before he takes off, if you or someone you know has any information about where this rooster came from, feel free to contact Sandley’s email above or reach out to jenna.amatulli@huffpost.com.