Food & Drink

Chicken Sandwiches That Are Better Than Popeyes And Chick-fil-A

Who needs to wait in line when you can make one better than fast-food chains?

Fast-food fan or not, you’ve likely been bombarded with news of a fracas over fried chicken this past week, as Popeyes and Chick-fil-A have engaged in an all-out sandwich war on social media. Poultry purists have flocked to Popeyes in such a frenzy that the long lines have even caused traffic accidents.

But pull your car back into the garage and save yourself a phone call to Geico. There are other ways to get a chicken sandwich.

The Fast-Food Route

If you can’t be bothered with brining, flouring and frying a sandwich that you’ll eat in under 90 seconds, congratulations ― you’re human. Fast-food options for fried chicken sandwiches abound, but there’s really only one clear competitor with Popeyes and Chick-fil-A when it comes to national chains, and that’s Shake Shack. Sure, McDonald’s, Burger King, Wendy’s, Arby’s and KFC all carry passable fried chicken sandwiches, but the Chick’n Shack makes them all seem like wet garbage by comparison.

Introduced in 2016, the Chick’n Shack is made from 100% all-natural and antibiotic-free chicken breast with lettuce, pickles and buttermilk herb mayo, and it’s been lauded as better than Chick-fil-A. And now that Shake Shack is becoming increasingly ubiquitous with its 130 U.S. locations, it’s not as hard to get your hands on as it used to be.

The Homemade Route

If you’ve got bigger ambitions, roll up your sleeves and make a chicken sandwich yourself. But prepare yourself for the endeavor you’re about to pursue. As someone who doesn’t mind spending weeks nurturing a sourdough starter or taking three days to make the components of a Momofuku layer cake, I’m happy to spend ridiculous amounts of time in the kitchen. However, if I went through the time-consuming and messy process of making one lone chicken sandwich that would be gobbled down in seconds, I might never cook again. So take heed: If you do this, invite a horde of friends to enjoy the feast with you, because making a single sandwich is a fool’s journey.

Each of the recipes below varies, but keep in mind these key tips to making the best fried chicken:

Start with a brine: Sure, you can skip this step, but you can also choose to throw all your money into a river. (Don’t skip this step.) As James Beard Award-winning chef RJ Cooper has previously told HuffPost, he puts pieces of raw chicken in a buttermilk brine and refrigerates the meat for 12 hours before coating it in flour and frying it. His mixture contains buttermilk, fresh sage, rosemary, thyme and garlic, but you can use whatever you want to replicate the fast-food sandwich of your choice, whether it’s spicy or mild.

Season your flour: The brine will keep your chicken moist and give it some flavor, but the flour you dredge it in is the first flavor bomb that’ll hit your tongue. Make sure it’s seasoned well with salt and pepper, but kick it up with spices like garlic powder, paprika, cayenne and anything else you want.

Fry it low and slow: In case no one’s told you, burned chicken skin is not delicious. Nor is raw chicken flesh. To avoid both, keep your oil around 320 degrees Fahrenheit and use a meat thermometer to ensure the inside of the chicken is cooked to 165 degrees Fahrenheit, as per guidelines from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Condiments are everything: If you cook your chicken to perfection, it’ll taste great naked. But everyone can benefit from accessorizing, so take some time to prepare a homemade ranch sauce, some fresh slaw or whatever floats your boat. The recipes below will give you inspiration.

Now get frying, and see if you can give Popeyes a run for its money.

The Classic: Summertime Fried Chicken Sandwiches
Pinch Of Yum
This recipe is a classic that follows the guidelines we mentioned above — the chicken is brined in buttermilk, dredged in dry mix, fried to golden perfection and topped with a tangy slaw and dijonnaise.
The Easiest: The Basically Fried Chicken Sandwich
Bon Appétit
This recipe is super simple and the easiest of the bunch to make at home. The use of chicken thighs instead of breasts promises a tender patty, and disregarding everything we said above, it uses neither a brine nor seasoned flour. It also features a killer slaw and Sriracha mayo.
The Copycat: Copycat Chick-fil-A Sandwich
Damn Delicious
Chungah from the food blog Damn Delicious did a lifetime of research before developing this copycat sandwich. She claims it's better than the original. Give it a try and see for yourself.
The Twist: Buttermilk Chicken Biscuit
Half Baked Harvest
Even if you're not a biscuit person, you can easily replace it with a bun. But the habanero peach hot sauce and honey butter on this fried chicken sandwich gives it a Southern kick.
Kid-Friendly: Crispy Chicken Tender Sandwich
Umami Girl
If you've got kids around who won't eat a sandwich, make this version. It utilizes homemade chicken tenders, which you can keep around to keep hungry little dippers.
