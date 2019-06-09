The Chicken Made Me Do It: Teen Speeder Allegedly Doing 105 Blames Hot Wings

1 / 5 Porsche 918 Spyder

<br>The last supercar Porsche produced was the ludicrous 605-horsepower Carrera GT, a car that <a href="http://news.drive.com.au/drive/motor-news/heres-a-superhuman-sportster-20100824-13jlf.html" target="_blank">scared Porsche test driver Walter Rohrl</a> and recently <a href="https://www.huffpost.com/entry/paul-walker-dead_n_4366214" target="_blank">took the life of actor Paul Walker in a fiery accident</a>.<br> <br>If the Carrera GT was a temperamental, feral cat ready to draw its claws and attack at a moment's notice, then the 918 Spyder is its domesticated sibling. With a combined 887 horsepower from a burly 4.6-liter V8 engine and two electric motors, the all-wheel drive 918 Spyder is still a wild animal at heart.<br> <br>But as Chris Harris from the YouTube channel <a href="http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=szyUN5GlQ7c" target="_blank">/Drive</a> learned during a test drive, the 918 Spyder can be tamed.<br> <br>While Porsche's quoted 0-60 mph time of 2.5 seconds and top speed in excess of 211 mph certainly get our blood flowing, one of the 918 Spyder's neatest tricks is its plug-in capability. This is a car that can go up to 18 miles on electric power alone. And though the loss of its 608-horsepower internal combustion engine certainly takes a toll on performance, a 918 Spyder propelled solely by electricity can still manage to scoot to 60 mph quicker than a normal gas-powered <a href="http://www.autoblog.com/2013/01/14/2014-bmw-320i-detroit-2013/" target="_blank">BMW 320i</a>.<br> <br>Starting at <a href="http://www.porsche.com/usa/models/918/918-spyder/" target="_blank">$845,000, the 918 Spyder is a gasoline-electric</a> performance-hybrid for the rich. Fortunately, the car's looks are so intoxicating it's a treat to catch even a peek at the car's voluptuous fenders and arching rear end.<br>

