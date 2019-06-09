CRIME

The Chicken Made Me Do It: Teen Speeder Allegedly Doing 105 Blames Hot Wings

Canadian police say the young driver will likely have his license suspended.

Canadian police say they caught someone going way over the speed limit, allegedly hitting 105 mph on the radar gun in a Camaro. 

When the officers pulled the driver over, they found a 16-year-old behind the wheel.

He didn’t have the required supervising driver, but he did offer up an excuse: Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Manitoba say he claimed he had eaten too many hot wings and needed to get to a toilet.  

Needless to say, the police weren’t impressed: 

Police say the unnamed driver was given two tickets, one for speeding and the other for hitting the road without a supervising driver. The fines for the two violations add up to about $880 U.S. combined. 

“Absolutely #noexcuses for that kind of speed,” police said on their social media channels.

And because the driver needed ― but lacked ― a supervising driver, someone had to come to claim the car or else it would’ve been towed. 

In a follow-up tweet, police said the teen’s license would “most likely” be suspended. 

Speeders have been using the “bathroom excuse” for about as long as there have been cars, and it remains common: A 2013 survey of drivers found that nearly 5 percent of speeders used it when caught. 

The number one excuse? Didn’t see a speed limit sign. 

