Chief Justice John Roberts Was Hospitalized Last Month After A Fall

Chief Justice John Roberts was hospitalized overnight after falling near his home last month, a Supreme Court spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday.

“The Chief Justice was treated at a hospital on June 21 for an injury to his forehead sustained in a fall while walking for exercise near his home,” the spokesperson said. “The injury required sutures, and out of an abundance of caution, he stayed in the hospital overnight and was discharged the next morning. His doctors ruled out a seizure. They believe the fall was likely due to light-headedness caused by dehydration.”

The Washington Post was the first to report the news. The outlet, citing a tipster, said the fall happened on June 21 at the Chevy Chase Club in Maryland and said the Supreme Court justice’s head was “covered in blood” after the incident.

The chief justice did not publicly disclose the matter until the Post asked the Supreme Court about the incident.

Roberts, 65, has had health scares before and suffered seizures in 1993 and 2007. After the 2007 event, the Supreme Court said Roberts had a “thorough neurological evaluation which revealed no cause for concern,” Reuters reported at the time.

