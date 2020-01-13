Chiefs Fan Thanked For Leaving Game Early To Lift Jinx And Spark Comeback

Twitter user Big Buck Chuck might want to ask the Kansas City Chiefs for a cut of that post-season money.

The Chiefs fan was so convinced that he was jinxing the home team as it fell behind 24-0 to the Houston Texans in the first half of their NFL playoff game Sunday that he left Arrowhead Stadium.

“I’m outta here so we can get this second half comeback going,” he said in a now-viral video posted to Twitter. “It’s our only hope.”

As it turned out, the Chiefs surged back much sooner, with 28 unanswered points in the second quarter, to take the lead. They eventually won, 51-31, to advance to the AFC Championship Game against the Tennessee Titans.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes hilariously asked the fan to stay away from the next game.

Yo @cpenn4thewin is a Kansas City legend. Respect that man. pic.twitter.com/0m5XFCD2tR — Maybe: Brandon Rooting For #ChiefsKingdom (@welplookathim) January 13, 2020

But the fellow faithful expressed nothing but gratitude for Big Buck Chuck, aka @cpenn4thewin.

@chiefs y’all better include this man in the parade if you do the damn thing — JonO (@buginmyeye) January 12, 2020

This dude should never have to buy another drink, some gas, a haircut, dinner, Anything anymore in KC. You see him in KC take care of the man. @PatrickMahomes @Chiefs y'all should build him a Chiefs man cave at his house so he doesn't ever have to come to a Chiefs game again. — Patrick Ford (@pattyfordSD) January 13, 2020

Thank you for your sacrifice — Pat Clevenger (@patronaut0709) January 12, 2020

May whatever deity you believe in bless You. — Shannon Stoops (@ShannonStoops) January 12, 2020