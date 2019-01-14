Kansas City Chiefs guard Jeff Allen has tracked down a homeless good Samaritan who helped him dig his car out of the snow before Saturday’s playoff game against the Indianapolis Colts.
Dave Cochran told NBC affiliate 41 Action News that he had no idea Allen was an NFL player when he offered to help, but that it wouldn’t have made a difference anyway.
“I just looked at him like a normal person,” Cochran said. “I would hope that he would do the same for me as I did for him.”
After Saturday night’s game, Allen tweeted that he wanted to find Cochran”:
Allen’s efforts were successful:
Cochran “started bawling” after Allen reached out to him, and said that he never expected anything in return for his good deed.
Next Sunday’s AFC Championship Game will be Cochran’s first Chiefs game, which he described as “a dream come true.”