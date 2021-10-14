Couple Opens Overweight Luggage At Airport And Discover Their Chihuahua Inside

Sorry Icky, no Vegas trip for you.

A Texas couple was asked to rearrange their luggage at Lubbock Airport last month because it exceeded the weight limit. But when they opened the suitcase, the pair discovered their tiny pet chihuahua, Icky, tucked inside.

“They put it on the scale and this bag is basically like five, five and a half pounds overweight. Really quickly we are like, oh, we have got to rearrange some stuff. Opens it up and literally, there’s our dog coming out of my boot, coming out of my boot with his head bopping up,” Jared Owens, who was traveling to Las Vegas with his wife Kristi on Sept. 26, told KCBD. “[Icky’s] the burrower, that’s what she does. She burrows in clothes, she burrows in, obviously suitcases now.”

Pictures showed Icky peeping out from inside a cowboy boot inside the suitcase.

Owens offered thanks to Cathy Cook, the Southwest Airlines employee who made the discovery. Cook even offered to watch the pup, he said.

Fortunately, the couple had family nearby who were able to take Icky home, NBCDFW reported.

