Child Among 6 Injured In Black Friday Shooting At North Carolina Mall

Three people were shot Friday at a mall in Durham, North Carolina, while three others sustained injuries during the incident, police said.

Among the wounded was a 10-year-old child hit by a ricocheting bullet, according to law enforcement.

One suspect is in custody, and one weapon has been recovered, but police are still hoping to speak with others who were directly involved.

Durham Police Chief Patrice Andrews told reporters that off-duty law enforcement officers who happened to be at the Streets at Southpoint mall heard gunshots shortly before 3:30 p.m. local time and called for backup.

Andrews said the shooting “occurred between two groups that knew each other,” but offered few additional details.

“This is not a situation where someone came into the mall and indiscriminately began firing,” Andrews said.

Streets at Southpoint was shut down for the remainder of the day ― one of the biggest shopping days of the year.

“Shootings in this city have got to stop. It’s got to stop,” the chief said.

One person at the scene, Hadley Connell, told CNN that she was in the food court when shots rang out.

“The gun sounds were followed by what sounded like a wave of rain on a tin roof as everyone started screaming, running, and pushing each other,” she told the outlet.

A reporter from WRAL, a local NBC affiliate, was also among those who happened to be in the mall at the time and tweeted about seeing people running out of harm’s way.

Police say there is no further threat to the mall.