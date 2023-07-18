ParentingTwitterParentsChildren

Funny And Relatable Tweets About Childbirth

"Who called it contractions and not birthquakes?"
By 

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

Childbirth is often described as “beautiful,” “magical” and “miraculous.” But the words “painful” and “terrifying” also tend to come up.

Needless to say, birth is a rich and varied experience ― which means it’s fodder for funny and relatable tweets. To sum up the good, the bad and the ugly, we’ve rounded up 33 hilarious and too-real tweets about childbirth.

