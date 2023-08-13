Most people said that OP is not the A-hole:

"NTA. Wine night with friends from college pretty definitely means no children.""NTA. I'm a mom of two. I’d be PISSED if someone brought their kids to a night out. If I’ve sorted a sitter, I don’t want to see any kids.""I feel like it's disrespectful to unilaterally decide to change an event for a group of people. I love children, but they DO completely change the vibe for the evening. I also feel like parents forget that their children are additional people and not just an extension of themselves. If you wanted to invite another adult, wouldn't you ASK if that was okay first? And that's just another adult who likely wouldn't change the dynamic of the evening. You don't just add another person without any communication with anybody in the group because that's RUDE, whether that person is an adult or a child."