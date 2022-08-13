With Just 3 Words, A Boy At School Changed Everything I Thought I Knew About Myself

Now, I am a parent, and I see states from Texas to Oklahoma to Mississippi attempting to ban the teaching of my history and my race to protect the feelings of white children. These laws have taken any mention of the white violence that created my Blackness and stamped it with the boogeyman label of Critical Race Theory. However, the flaw in reasoning that reveals their true intention is the assumption that children are only taught about race in school. That children will never learn about race unless a teacher assigns works by Black, Indigenous, Latine, and Asian authors.

The truth is that children are taught race at home every single day. Children are far more observant and inquisitive than we like to give them credit for. They notice when the vast majority of police officers and politicians they encounter are white. They see when all of their teachers are white. They certainly notice when everyone Mommy and Daddy bring to the house looks like them. And unless we talk about why, these white children risk growing up believing that they are inherently better and inherently more deserving than their nonwhite counterparts.

By not teaching the history of race, we are still teaching race. By not teaching these children about America’s history of Black slavery and Indigenous genocide, we are teaching them that their privilege is deserved. By not teaching them about systemic inequalities that continue to influence a person’s life based on their race, we teach them that they are inherently better. By not teaching about how redlining and broken treaties and eminent domain destroyed the potential for generational wealth for nonwhite people, we are teaching them that their wealth is purely earned and not also a product of their skin, history, and luck. By only exposing them to the results of America’s history of race without teaching them the history of race, we risk teaching them that the onus for Black disadvantage lies with Black people.

Now, I am a parent of a 2-year-old girl. Like me, she also has mixed-race parentage — a (half) Black father and a white mother. She has very light skin and light brown hair. She has central heterochromia, which has given her two beautiful, blue-green eyes with a sliver of copper around the iris. If you were to see her alone, you would swear she was white.

I dread to think how she will learn about race.

How will her white friends respond when her Black dad shows up at school functions? How will their white parents react when they find out their daughter’s friend is Black? Perhaps if we teach race in school, these children can fulfill Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream for my child, that she can be judged only by the content of her character. Perhaps if we teach these children about race in school, they can help educate their parents, who were denied the opportunity to learn about a larger community of humanity.

Perhaps if we teach race in school, my daughter can learn about her Blackness in a way that will not traumatize her, like learning about race traumatized me. And if the banning of race is about “protecting children,” don’t Black children matter, too?

Note: Names and some details have been changed to obscure the identities of individuals in this piece.