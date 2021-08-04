Pediatrician Says She's More Worried Than Ever About Children Amid Delta Surge

“What I do know is that in this moment, as the highly contagious delta variant becomes the predominant strain circulating and we enter another covid surge, I am more worried for children than I have ever been.”

The number of children contracting COVID-19 has increased significantly since the end of June, a new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics found. Multiple states have reported an upward trend in child hospitalizations amid the ongoing surge in new cases.

Vaccination rates in teens remain very low, and children under 12 are not yet eligible to receive a jab.

Due to the high transmissibility of the delta variant, Haq said, more children will be exposed to the virus than before, leading to more infections and, in turn, more hospitalizations.

“As school reopenings coincide with the growth of the delta variant, I worry we will see large outbreaks in school settings that we didn’t see with less-contagious versions of the virus,” Haq said.

She implored every eligible child and adult to seek out a vaccine and warned that it is still crucial to follow mitigation measures despite pandemic fatigue.

“Masking (including universal masking in schools), physical distancing, testing, contact tracing, quarantining and vaccinating do help,” she reminded readers. “If we abandon these crucial tools now, we are putting our children in harm’s way.”

