14 Students, Teacher Killed In Shooting At Texas Elementary School: Gov. Abbott

Children get on a school bus as law enforcement personnel guard the scene of a shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday. MARCO BELLO / REUTERS

More than a dozen children and a teacher were killed following a shooting at an elementary school in Texas on Tuesday, the state’s governor said.

JUST IN: Gov. Greg Abbott gives an update on the school shooting in Uvalde. INFO: https://t.co/rhVwftZh2Y pic.twitter.com/4JSRU5FQlR — CBS Austin (@cbsaustin) May 24, 2022

Police in Uvalde responded to Robb Elementary School after reports of the shooting Tuesday afternoon. Fourteen students and a teacher were killed, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said during a press conference.

“He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” Abbott said. HuffPost is working to independently verify that number.

The shooter, an 18-year-old male, was killed by responding officers, Abbott said. The shooter also killed his grandmother before he went to the school, according to Abbott.

Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents the area, said he plans to provide resources including grief counselors to Uvalde, which he described as a small town.

“Very hardworking community, rural in nature,” Gutierrez told HuffPost. “It’s a beautiful little town, small-town Texas. I just can’t imagine ... I am in shock for those parents and those families and the entire community. My heart goes out to them.”