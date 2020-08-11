20 Children's Books That Celebrate Teachers

Teachers play an invaluable role in the lives of children.
Although many parents understood and appreciated this truth prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the experience of the past several months has even further underscored the worth of teachers. As a result, calls for increased teacher pay have escalated in tweets, op-eds and even celebrity interviews.
To celebrate teachers, we’ve rounded up 20 children’s books that honor their impact.
1
"A Letter to My Teacher"
2
"The Art of Miss Chew"
3
"Miss Bindergarten Gets Ready for Kindergarten"
4
"The Dot"
5
"The Day You Begin"
6
"The Best Teacher Ever"
7
"Here Comes Teacher Cat"
8
"Miss Malarkey Doesn't Live in Room 10"
9
"Jamaica and the Substitute Teacher"
10
"Thank You, Mr. Falker"
11
"My Teacher for President"
12
"Miss Nelson is Missing!"
13
"Teachers Rock!"
14
"How Rocket Learned to Read"
15
"What DO Teachers Do (after YOU Leave School)?"
16
"What If There Were No Teachers?"
17
"Miss Brooks Loves Books (And I Don't)"
18
"Don't Say Ain't"
19
"Yoko"
20
"My Teacher’s Secret Life"