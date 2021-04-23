Children's Books To Celebrate World Book Day

HuffPost

Friday is World Book Day, a day recognized by the United Nations to celebrate reading and a universal love of books.

To honor the holiday, we asked a variety of HuffPost Facebook communities to share their favorite children’s books, both to read with their own kids and to give as presents.

Here’s what they had to say.

***********

“A Tale of Two Beasts by Fiona Roberton is a wonderful book about ‘perspectives’ and seeing what the other person sees. Jonathan James and the Whatif Monster is great for helping kids find their bravery.” ― Katherine Jones

“The Nutshell Library by Maurice Sendak.” ― Valerie LaVersa

“Helen Keller’s Teacher.” ― Julia Anton

“Love You Forever written by Robert Munsch. I still LOVE this book!! It walks you through the circle of life from the eyes of a Mother. It brings warm fuzzies. The other one my kids loved was Dream Hop by Julia Durango - it’s a great read for kids prone to nightmares or terrors. When things get too scary, DREAM HOP!” ― Amanda Jean

“As gifts go, I think The Jolly Postman by Janet and Allan Ahlberg.” ― Naomi Blaikie

“The Snowy Day is a classic. Anything by Jan Brett is terrific for a gift because the illustrations are amazing.” ― Heather Young Durick

“A Bad Case of Stripes by David Shannon!” ― Audra Killian

“Definitely the Frog and Toad books for younger readers, and for older readers, Matilda by Roald Dahl and EVERYTHING ever written by Tamora Pierce.” ― Evie Sargent

“My kids loved the book The Carrot Seed and the Little Critter books.” ― Lauren Richetti

“Miss Rumphius by Barbara Cooney.” ― Danna Gilmer Coffey

“If You Give a Mouse a Cookie.” ― Angela Jettie

“The Giving Tree.” ― Natalia Retnaf

“Morris Mickelwhite and the Tangerine Dress is a beautifully illustrated book with a lovely message about kindness and loving whatever makes you happy.” ― Ashley Whitrock

“The Stinky Cheese Man. I have given this book at every baby shower. You’re welcome.” ― Elizabeth Gomez

“The Little House by Virginia Lee Burton.” ― Erica Leavell

“The Snowy Day; Goodnight Moon; The Velveteen Rabbit; The King, The Mice and The Cheese.”― Kelli Rossie

“Where The Wild Things Are; Everyone Poops; Goodnight Moon; The Pain And The Great One (great for siblings who fight a lot); the Pinkalicious series.” ― Jolee Hall Taylor

“Harold and the Purple Crayon.” ― Myra Halpern

“Blueberry Girl by Neil Gaiman.” ― Mario Iorio

“Tomorrow I’ll Be Brave by Jessica Hische. I love reading this to my daughter. It is such an encouraging message but also reassures them that if they didn’t achieve everything today, they can always try again tomorrow. It’s also kind of nice to remind myself of that sometimes!” ― Sherrie Howell

“A Kids Book About Racism.” ― Kyley Dehler

“The Mercer Mayer books.” ― Linda Klass

“As a parent I 100% relate to Mother Bruce and my kids can’t help but laugh through each book in the series.” ― Kirsten Walliser

“Any of the Frances the Badger books; Leo the Late Bloomer; The Velveteen Rabbit.” ― Anna Costello Wilds

“How Do I Love You? by Marion Dane Bauer.” ― Jodie Wright