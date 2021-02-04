It’s important for children to feel represented in the books they read. It’s also important for books to expose children to the beautiful diversity of our world.
This includes the varying abilities and disabilities around the globe. To promote inclusivity and representation, we’ve rounded up 53 books featuring characters with disabilities.
In these books, either the main character or a secondary character has a disability. Many of the books feature disability as the main storyline, but it’s not central to the plot in others.
This story is part of a HuffPost Parents project called “I See Me,” a series for parents and kids on the power of representation. We know how important it is for kids to see people who look like them on the biggest stages, including politics, sports, entertainment and beyond. Throughout February, we’ll explore the importance of representation in teaching kids about difference, acceptance, privilege and standing up for others.