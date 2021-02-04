It’s important for children to feel represented in the books they read. It’s also important for books to expose children to the beautiful diversity of our world.

This includes the varying abilities and disabilities around the globe. To promote inclusivity and representation, we’ve rounded up 53 books featuring characters with disabilities.

In these books, either the main character or a secondary character has a disability. Many of the books feature disability as the main storyline, but it’s not central to the plot in others.