Parenting

Children's Books That Feature Characters With Disabilities

These kids' books feature main and secondary characters with disabilities that may or may not be central to the plot.

It’s important for children to feel represented in the books they read. It’s also important for books to expose children to the beautiful diversity of our world.

This includes the varying abilities and disabilities around the globe. To promote inclusivity and representation, we’ve rounded up 53 books featuring characters with disabilities.

In these books, either the main character or a secondary character has a disability. Many of the books feature disability as the main storyline, but it’s not central to the plot in others.

1
"Emmanuel's Dream"
Penguin Random House
"Emmanuel's Dream" tells the true story of Emmanuel Ofosu Yeboah, a Ghanaian athlete and disability rights activist. (Available here.)
2
"Hello Goodbye Dog"
Roaring Brook Press
This book is about the bond between a girl who just happens to use a wheelchair and her dog. (Available here.)
3
"The Girl Who Thought In Pictures"
The Innovation Press
"The Girl Who Thought In Pictures" tells the story of world-renowned scientist Dr. Temple Grandin, who defied expectations of what people with autism could accomplish. (Available here.)
4
"Moses Goes to a Concert"
Macmillan
Featuring American Sign Language, "Moses Goes to a Concert" is part of a series that follows Moses and his classmates who are deaf. (Available here.)
5
"Different Is Awesome"
Living One-Handed
"Different Is Awesome" is the result of a Kickstarter campaign from Ryan Haack, who was born with one hand and who set out to bring more inclusion to the children’s book world. (Available here.)
6
"We’re Amazing, 1, 2, 3!"
Big Golden Book
This Sesame Street storybook focuses on a 2015 character addition: Elmo's friend Julia, who has autism. (Available here.)
7
"Susan Laughs"
Macmillan
The titular character enjoys a number of everyday activities like swimming, playing and going to school. Only at the end of the story does the reader learn she uses a wheelchair. (Available here.)
8
"Uniquely Me"
Bionic Author
Author Trace Wilson's life as someone born without a right hand motivated him to share his story about learning to love his limb difference. (Available here.)
9
"Just Ask!"
Penguin Random House
Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote this book that depicts kids of different abilities working together to create a garden. (Available here.)
10
"Thank You, Mr. Falker"
Penguin Random House
"Thank You, Mr. Falker" follows a girl with dyslexia and a teacher who believes in her ability to succeed. (Available here.)
11
"Rescue & Jessica"
Penguin Random House
Written by Boston Marathon bombing survivors Jessica Kensky and Patrick Downes, "Rescue & Jessica" focuses on the relationship between a service dog and a girl who has physical disabilities. (Available here.)
12
"My Brother Charlie"
Scholastic
Actor and advocate Holly Robinson Peete collaborated with her daughter Ryan to write "My Brother Charlie," which is based on Ryan's experience having a twin brother with autism. (Available here.)
13
"Six Dots"
Penguin Random House
This picture book biography shares the story of Louis Braille – the blind man who created the system of reading and writing that people with visual impairments still use today. (Available here.)
14
"My Friend Suhana"
Loving Healing Press
Author Shaila Abdullah teamed up with her 10-year-old daughter Aanyah to write this book about a friendship between two girls, one of whom has cerebral palsy. (Available here.)
15
"The Animal Boogie"
Barefoot Books
Kids of different cultural backgrounds and physical abilities meet animals in the jungle in this lively book. (Available here.)
16
"Completely Me"
Green Rose Publishing
Justine Green's "Completely Me" is based on her own life, disability and coming-of-age journey. (Available here.)
17
"Happy in Our Skin"
Candlewick Press
This book highlights different characters' families and experiences as it celebrates the beauty of diversity. (Available here.)
18
"The Push"
Tyndale Kids
Based on their own friendship, Patrick Gray and Justin Skeesuck's book follows Marcus and his friend, John, who uses a wheelchair, through their various adventures together. (Available here.)
19
"My Three Best Friends And Me, Zulay"
Macmillan
The protagonist of this book is blind and uses a cane. Through determination and friendship, she achieves her goal of participating in a field day race. (Available here.)
20
"Why Are You Looking at Me? I Just Have Down Syndrome"
AuthorHouse
Inspired by her daughter who has Down syndrome, Lisa Tompkins wrote this book about embracing everyone's differences and connecting with people who may not seem like you from the outside. (Available here.)
21
"Benny Doesn't Like To Be Hugged"
Rosetta Press
"Benny Doesn't Like To Be Hugged" highlights the unique traits of the titular character, who has autism. (Available here.)
22
"Slug Days"
Pajama Press
"Slug Days" follows a girl on the spectrum named Lauren and provides insight into the way she sees the world. (Available here.)
23
"Amazing"
Hachette Children's Group
"Amazing" is another book in which the main character uses a wheelchair that's not central to the plot, which focuses on his pet dragon. (Available here.)
24
"All The Way To The Top"
Sourcebooks
This book tells the story of activist Jennifer Keelan-Chaffins and her participation in the "Capitol Crawl" to advocate for the Americans with Disabilities Act. (Available here.)
25
"A Boy And A Jaguar"
HMH Books
Zoologist Alan Rabinowitz wrote this book inspired by his childhood experience as an animal-loving boy with a stutter. (Available here.)
26
"Meeting Mimi"
Ready Readers
"Meeting Mimi" follows a girl with a physical disability as she navigates a new school and meets new classmates. (Available here.)
27
"Hands & Hearts"
Harry N. Abrams
A mother and daughter spend a day at the beach and communicate in American Sign Language in this book that never specifics which has a hearing impairment. (Available here.)
28
"A Friend For Henry"
Chronicle Books
"A Friend for Henry" follows a boy on the autism spectrum as he looks for a friend who will understand him and appreciate their differences. (Available here.)
29
"Not So Different"
Roaring Brook Press
Disability advocate and social media personality Shane Burcaw opens up about his life with spinal muscular atrophy in this book for kids. (Available here.)
30
"Sign Up Here"
Second Story Press
A girl with a disability works through feelings of exclusion and loneliness as she tries to find the right club for her. (Available here.)
31
"Why Johnny Doesn't Flap"
Jessica Kingsley Publishers
"Why Johnny Doesn't Flap" turns the tables and explores how a neurotypical boy seems off to his friend who has autism. (Available here.)
32
"What's Cool About Braille Code School?"
Braille Code Inc.
Gracie Benedith-Cane wrote "What’s Cool About Braille Code School?" in honor of her son Wani, who is legally blind. The book shows readers what it's like to navigate the world with visual impairment. (Available here.)
33
"Mama Zooms"
Scholastic
A little boy plays with his mom on her "zooming machine," aka wheelchair, in this sweet story. (Available here.)
34
"My Ocean is Blue"
Kids Can Press
A girl with a physical disability describes the sensory experience of being at the beach in this lyrical book. (Available here.)
35
"Benji, The Bad Day, And Me"
Lee & Low Books
"Benji, The Bad Day, And Me" tells the story of two brothers, one of whom has autism. (Available here.)
36
"She Persisted In Sports"
Penguin Random House
This installment in Chelsea Clinton's "She Persisted" series features the stories of American women athletes, including wheelchair racer Jean Driscoll. (Available here.)
37
"Silent Lotus"
Macmillan
The titular character was born deaf and unable to speak in this story set in Kampuchea, today known as Cambodia. (Available here.)
38
"The Sound Of Colors"
Locus Publishing
A girl who is going blind uses her imagination to explore the world around her. (Available here.)
39
"We'll Paint The Octopus Red"
Woodbine House
"We'll Paint The Octopus Red" follows a big sister as her family welcomes her little brother, who has Down syndrome, into the world. (Available here.)
40
"This Is My School"
Picture Window Books
Readers get a tour of the protagonist's school in this book which features handicap-accessible ramps and a teacher in a wheelchair. (Available here.)
41
"I Am Not A Label"
Wide-Eyed Editions
"I Am Not A Label" highlights 34 artists, thinkers, athletes and activists with disabilities. (Available here.)
42
"Juan Has The Jitters"
Penguin Random House
This book about a boy with autism promotes inclusion, kindness and community. (Available here.)
43
"Have Fun, Molly Lou Melon"
Penguin Random House
"Have Fun, Molly Lou Melon" features a character who appears to use a wheelchair. (Available here.)
44
"King For A Day"
Lee & Low
A Pakistani boy celebrates the famous Basant kite festival in this story of inclusion. (Available here.)
45
"Mariah Finds A Way"
Shout Mouse Press
The titular Mariah, who is blind, exceeds her parents' expectations by successfully running their fruit shop on her own. (Available here.)
46
"I Can, Can You?"
Woodbine House
This board book celebrates the abilities of children with Down syndrome. (Available here.)
47
"Mr. Gringle's Magical Wheelchair"
Brown Books Publishing Group
As the title suggests, this story focuses on a magical wheelchair and the courage it gives one girl to believe in herself. (Available here.)
48
"Keisha's Doors"
Speech Kids Texas Press
An autism diagnosis and subsequent work with a therapist drive the plot of "Keisha's Doors." (Available here.)
49
"Me, The Queen and Christopher"
Hachette
The protagonist's brother, Christopher, uses a wheelchair in this story about a delightful tea experience. (Available here.)
50
"My Travelin' Eye"
Macmillan
"My Travelin' Eye" follows a little girl who has a visual disability that makes her different from her peers. (Available here.)
51
"My Pal, Victor"
Raven Tree Press
In the final illustration, the reader learns that the title character of this friendship-focused book uses a wheelchair. (Available here.)
52
"Snug"
Child's Play
This board book about feeling cozy features a character in a wheelchair. (Available here.)
53
"Dan And Diesel"
Red Fox Children's Books
It's not until the end of this book about a boy and his dog that the reader learns the main character is blind and the pup is a guide dog. (Available here.)

This story is part of a HuffPost Parents project called “I See Me,” a series for parents and kids on the power of representation. We know how important it is for kids to see people who look like them on the biggest stages, including politics, sports, entertainment and beyond. Throughout February, we’ll explore the importance of representation in teaching kids about difference, acceptance, privilege and standing up for others.

Childrenbooksdisability