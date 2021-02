It’s important for children to feel represented in the books they read. It’s also important for books to expose children to the beautiful diversity of our world.

In these books, either the main character or a secondary character has a disability. Many of the books feature disability as the main storyline, but it’s not central to the plot in others.

It's not until the end of this book about a boy and his dog that the reader learns the main character is blind and the pup is a guide dog. (Available here .)

"My Travelin' Eye" follows a little girl who has a visual disability that makes her different from her peers. (Available here .)

As the title suggests, this story focuses on a magical wheelchair and the courage it gives one girl to believe in herself. (Available here .)

The titular Mariah, who is blind, exceeds her parents' expectations by successfully running their fruit shop on her own. (Available here .)

"We'll Paint The Octopus Red" follows a big sister as her family welcomes her little brother, who has Down syndrome, into the world. (Available here .)

A girl who is going blind uses her imagination to explore the world around her. (Available here .)

The titular character was born deaf and unable to speak in this story set in Kampuchea, today known as Cambodia. (Available here .)

"Benji, The Bad Day, And Me" tells the story of two brothers, one of whom has autism. (Available here .)

Gracie Benedith-Cane wrote "What’s Cool About Braille Code School?" in honor of her son Wani, who is legally blind. The book shows readers what it's like to navigate the world with visual impairment. (Available here .)

"Why Johnny Doesn't Flap" turns the tables and explores how a neurotypical boy seems off to his friend who has autism. (Available here .)

A girl with a disability works through feelings of exclusion and loneliness as she tries to find the right club for her. (Available here .)

"A Friend for Henry" follows a boy on the autism spectrum as he looks for a friend who will understand him and appreciate their differences. (Available here .)

A mother and daughter spend a day at the beach and communicate in American Sign Language in this book that never specifics which has a hearing impairment. (Available here .)

This book tells the story of activist Jennifer Keelan-Chaffins and her participation in the "Capitol Crawl" to advocate for the Americans with Disabilities Act. (Available here .)

"Amazing" is another book in which the main character uses a wheelchair that's not central to the plot, which focuses on his pet dragon. (Available here .)

"Slug Days" follows a girl on the spectrum named Lauren and provides insight into the way she sees the world. (Available here .)

Inspired by her daughter who has Down syndrome, Lisa Tompkins wrote this book about embracing everyone's differences and connecting with people who may not seem like you from the outside. (Available here .)

The protagonist of this book is blind and uses a cane. Through determination and friendship, she achieves her goal of participating in a field day race. (Available here .)

Based on their own friendship, Patrick Gray and Justin Skeesuck's book follows Marcus and his friend, John, who uses a wheelchair, through their various adventures together. (Available here .)

Author Shaila Abdullah teamed up with her 10-year-old daughter Aanyah to write this book about a friendship between two girls, one of whom has cerebral palsy. (Available here .)

This picture book biography shares the story of Louis Braille – the blind man who created the system of reading and writing that people with visual impairments still use today. (Available here .)

Actor and advocate Holly Robinson Peete collaborated with her daughter Ryan to write "My Brother Charlie," which is based on Ryan's experience having a twin brother with autism. (Available here .)

"Thank You, Mr. Falker" follows a girl with dyslexia and a teacher who believes in her ability to succeed. (Available here .)

Author Trace Wilson's life as someone born without a right hand motivated him to share his story about learning to love his limb difference. (Available here .)

The titular character enjoys a number of everyday activities like swimming, playing and going to school. Only at the end of the story does the reader learn she uses a wheelchair. (Available here .)

"Different Is Awesome" is the result of a Kickstarter campaign from Ryan Haack, who was born with one hand and who set out to bring more inclusion to the children’s book world. (Available here .)

Featuring American Sign Language, "Moses Goes to a Concert" is part of a series that follows Moses and his classmates who are deaf. (Available here .)

"The Girl Who Thought In Pictures" tells the story of world-renowned scientist Dr. Temple Grandin, who defied expectations of what people with autism could accomplish. (Available here .)

This book is about the bond between a girl who just happens to use a wheelchair and her dog. (Available here .)

