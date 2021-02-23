Children’s books have come a long way in terms of representing the diversity of the human experience, but we still have a ways to go. Plus-size kids in particular do not often see themselves represented in their literature.

“Unfortunately, finding plus-size characters who are kind, genuine, adventurous, brave, clever, or all of the above in the pages of children’s literature is really damn hard,” parent and writer Marie Southard Ospina noted in a 2019 article for Romper.

Below, we’ve rounded up 20 children’s books that feature characters with underrepresented body types. While some of the stories focus on themes of body positivity and diversity, others include characters who simply happen to be plus-size.