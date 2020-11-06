25 Children's Books That Explain Death And Grief To Kids

Death and grief are natural parts of the human experience, but addressing such heavy topics with kids can seem daunting.
There are many ways to dive into this conversation, and one powerful approach is through books. Authors of children’s books have tackled how to explain death, the emotions that accompany loss, the grieving process and more in age-appropriate ways.
To aid parents in these discussions, we’ve rounded up 25 children’s books that help kids understand death and grief.
1
"The Invisible String"
2
"Chester Raccoon And The Acorn Full Of Memories"
3
"I Miss You"
4
"When Dinosaurs Die"
5
"The Memory Box"
6
"Samantha Jane's Missing Smile"
7
"Ida, Always"
8
"Death Of Cupcake"
9
"One Wave At A Time"
10
"The Heart And The Bottle"
11
"Wherever You Are, My Love Will Find You"
12
"A Hui Hou: Until We Meet Again"
13
"Lifetimes"
14
"Grandad's Island"
15
"Always Remember"
16
"The Dragonfly Door"
17
"I'll Always Love You"
18
"When My Daddy Died, I..."
19
"The Goodbye Book"
20
"Rosie Remembers Mommy: Forever In Her Heart"
21
"Ladder To The Moon"
22
"Sad Isn't Bad"
23
"A Stone For Sascha"
24
"The Day My Dad Turned Invisible"
25
"The Scar"
