25 Children's Books That Teach Kids About Elections And Voting

Parents can use these stories to educate their little ones about the American political process.

We’re five weeks away from Election Day 2020, and needless to say, it’s set to be a historically significant one.

Elections offer parents the opportunity to educate their kids about the U.S. democratic process, and this one is no exception. If you’re struggling with how to dive into the topic with your children, let books be your guide.

We’ve rounded up a selection of children’s books that teach kids about elections and voting. Scroll down for stories that explain the political process, celebrate inspiring political figures, shed light on the struggle for voting rights and more.

1
"V Is for Voting"
Henry Holt and Company
This ABC book introduces young readers to democracy, civil rights and other important concepts. (Available here)
2
"One Vote, Two Votes, I Vote, You Vote"
Penguin Random House
This "Cat in the Hat's Learning Library" book teaches kids about elections and includes voting-related activities. (Available here)
3
"If You Go With Your Goat to Vote"
Workman Publishing
"If You Go With Your Goat to Vote" helps kids understand what happens on Election Day and aims to inspire future generations of voters. (Available here)
4
"Vote!"
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
From voting rights to campaigns to recounts, "Vote!" covers many aspects of the democratic process. (Available here)
5
"If I Ran for President"
Albert Whitman
As the title suggests, this book encourages kids to imagine the experience of campaigning for the presidential election. (Available here)
6
"The Night Before Election Day"
Penguin Random House
Featuring a colorful sticker sheet, "The Night Before Election Day" gives the famous Christmas poem a political spin. (Available here)
7
"Equality's Call: The Story of Voting Rights in America"
Beach Lane Books
"Equality's Call" recalls the history of voting rights in the U.S. from the time of the Founding Fathers to the present. (Available here)
8
"What's the Big Deal About Elections"
Penguin Random House
From the author and illustrator behind "What's the Big Deal About Freedom" and "What's the Big Deal About First Ladies" comes an informative book about the history of voting in the U.S. (Available here)
9
"The President of the Jungle"
Penguin Random House
Animals decide who they want to be their leader in this brightly illustrated book about voting. (Available here)
10
"She Was the First! The Trailblazing Life of Shirley Chisholm"
Lee & Low Books
"She Was the First!" tells the story of Shirley Chisholm, who was the first Black woman elected to Congress, the first Black candidate for a major party's nomination for president, and the first woman to run for the Democratic Party's presidential nomination. (Available here)
11
"Vote for Our Future"
Penguin Random House
Students at a school that serves as a polling station encourage members of their community to vote in this inspiring book. (Available here)
12
"Baby Loves Political Science: Democracy!"
Penguin Random House
This book introduces young peopl to the ways citizens participate in the democratic process. (Available here)
13
"Otto Runs for President"
Scholastic
The author behind the Max and Ruby books tackles the the topic of politics in this book about a school election. (Available here)
14
"Where Do Presidents Come From?"
Penguin Random House
This comic book shares basic information and fun facts about presidents, elections, governing and more. (Available here)
15
"Grace for President"
Little, Brown Books For Young Readers
When Grace learns there's never been a female president of the U.S., she decides to run in her school's mock election and launch her own political career. (Available here)
16
"A Kids Book About Voting"
A Kids Book About
This installment in the "A Kids Book About" series tackles voting and the democratic process. (Available here)
17
"ABC... What an Informed Voter You'll Be!
Modern Kid Press
This alphabet book offers an overview of the American political process. (Available here)
18
"Duck for President"
Simon & Schuster
"Duck for President" follows the story of a lowly duck with grand political aspirations. (Available here)
19
"Lillian's Right to Vote: A Celebration of the Voting Rights Act of 1965"
Penguin Random House
Inspired by Lillian Allen, who voted for Barack Obama in 2008 at the age of 100, this book illustrates the history of voting for Black Americans. (Available here)
20
"The Next President: The Unexpected Beginnings and Unwritten Future of America's Presidents"
Chronicle Books
Readers learn interesting facts about various U.S. presidents and look ahead to the future of politics. (Available here)
21
"Bold & Brave: Ten Heroes Who Won Women the Right to Vote"
Dragonfly Books
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand shares the stories of famous suffragists in this book published ahead of the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. (Available here)
22
"My Teacher for President"
Puffin Books
A student lists the many reasons he thinks his teacher would make a great president in this election-themed story. (Available here)
23
"Citizen Baby: My Vote"
Penguin Random House
In this installment in the "Citizen Baby" story, the protagonist learns about political candidates, campaigning, voting and more. (Available here)
24
"Max for President"
Penguin Random House
In this story, the titular character runs for class president and learns a few lessons along the way. (Available here)
25
"I Voted: Making a Choice Makes a Difference"
Holiday House
"I Voted" uses concepts like favorite desserts and class pets to explain voting and breaks down the organization of our government for kids. (Available here)
