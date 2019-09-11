25 Books That Teach Kids To Care About The Environment

As climate-related disasters continue to make headlines, parents today are understandably concerned with raising kids who care about the environment. There are many ways to teach children to take care of the planet, and one simple yet powerful approach is through books.
Countless children’s books offer meaningful messages about nature, recycling, environmental activism and more. We’ve rounded up a sample of 25. Keep scrolling for a selection of books that feature themes of environmental conservation.
"The Watcher"
"Don't Let Them Disappear"
"Bee & Me"
"10 Things I Can Do to Help My World"
"The Water Princess"
"Green"
"The Great Kapok Tree"
"Compost Stew"
"Touch The Earth"
"Kenya's Art"
"Rachel Carson and Her Book That Changed the World"
"Miss Maple's Seeds"
"Follow The Moon Home"
"Kate, Who Tamed the Wind"
"One Love"
"Seeds of Change"
"Red Knit Cap Girl and the Reading Tree"
"The Adventures of a Plastic Bottle"
"City Green"
"The Lonely Polar Bear"
"George Saves the World by Lunchtime"
"Grandpa's Garden"
"We Planted a Tree"
"One Plastic Bag"
"One World"