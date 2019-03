21 Children's Books With Compelling Girl Leads

"To All the Boys I've Loved Before"

Jenny Han's To All the Boys I've Loved Before has been everywhere in the last year, thanks to the 2018 Netflix film based on the New York Times best-seller (the first in a series). Protagonist Lara Jean writes letters to her crushes she never intends to deliver, but when they do land in the hands of the boys she's loved, she has to juggle the consequences. (Buy here