Parents rightly pay attention to their kids’ relationships with peers, teachers, siblings and other important figures in their lives. But another meaningful bond is children’s connection with animals.
Fostering compassion for animals can teach children empathy, emotional management, social responsibility and more. Even if you don’t have any pets in your home, you can promote this connection through media, especially books.
We’ve rounded up 27 children’s books that instill compassion for animals.
1
"Our Very Own Dog"
2
"Ginger Finds a Home"
3
"Don't Let Them Disappear"
4
"The Adventures of Esther the Wonder Pig"
5
"Before You Were Mine"
6
"Sparky!"
7
"Goyangi Means Cat"
8
"Hush, Little Bunny"
9
"Gwen the Rescue Hen"
10
"Buddy Unchained"
11
"The Way I Love You"
12
"Not Afraid of Dogs"
13
"Yasmin the Zookeeper"
14
"Harmony on the Farm"
15
"The Forgotten Rabbit"
16
"Hobbes Goes Home"
17
"Zoe And The Fawn"
18
"Hachiko"
19
"How to Heal a Broken Wing"
20
"The Story of Ferdinand"
21
"I Found a Kitty!"
22
"A Boy and a Jaguar"
23
"Talking Tails"
24
"Ugly Cat & Pablo"
25
"Tails Are Not for Pulling"
26
"Who Wants a Tortoise?"
27
"'Let's Get a Pup' Said Kate"