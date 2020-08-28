19 Children's Books That Normalize Breastfeeding

Breastfeeding is a natural and healthy way to nourish a baby. Yet there are still countless stories of strangers shaming mothers for nursing their babies in public.
Helping people understand that there’s nothing wrong with breastfeeding a child ― and that mothers have the legal right to do it wherever they’re allowed to be ― can go a long way toward building a more tolerant society. And it can start at a young age.
In honor of National Breastfeeding Month, we’ve rounded up 19 children’s books that are about nursing or feature images that normalize this way of feeding a little one.
"Mama's Milk"
"Who in the World Likes to Nurse"
"What Does Baby Want?"
"Babies Don't Eat Pizza"
"Tucking In!"
"Everywhere Babies"
"My Mama's Milk"
"All the World"
"Ruby's Baby Brother"
"Babies Nurse"
"You, Me and The Breast"
"My New Baby"
"Mummy Makes Milk"
"If My Mom Were a Platypus"
"Mommy Feeds Baby"
"Mama's Leche"
"You're Getting a Baby Sister!"
"Cuddled and Carried / Consentido y cargado"
"Mama, Who Drinks Milk Like Me?"