Children's Books That Teach Kids About Emotions

These stories help kids understand and express feelings like anger and sadness.

Emotional intelligence is one of the most important things parents can teach their kids. There are many ways to help children develop a high EQ, and one simple yet incredibly powerful approach is through age-appropriate books.

Countless children’s books help kids learn how to identify their emotions and express them in healthy ways.

We’ve rounded up a list of 35. Keep scrolling for a selection of books that promote emotional intelligence.

1
"The Way I Feel"
Scholastic
This rhyming book helps kids connect words and emotions to better express their feelings. (Available here)
2
"Listening to My Body"
Gabi Garcia Books
"Listening to My Body" helps children name their emotions and figure out the physical sensations they cause. (Available here)
3
"Today I Feel..."
Abrams
This alphabet book guides kids through 26 different emotions and encourages them to think about their own feelings. (Available here)
4
"B Is for Breathe: The ABCs of Coping with Fussy and Frustrating Feelings"
Melissa Munro Boyd
"B Is for Breathe" focuses on the different ways kids express their emotions and the coping skills that can help them deal with difficult feelings. (Available here)
5
"When Sadness Is at Your Door"
Penguin Random House
This book approaches the painful feeling of sadness as if it's a visitor to engage with, rather than something to fear or avoid. (Available here)
6
"Tough Guys Have Feelings Too"
Penguin Random House
This book breaks down harmful messages about emotion and masculinity by reminding children that everyone has feelings, including dads and "tough guys." (Available here)
7
"The Boy with Big, Big Feelings"
Beaming Books
As the title suggests, "The Boy with Big, Big Feelings" tackles the difficulty of having strong emotions and offers guidance for sensitive children. (Available here)
8
"Ruby Finds a Worry"
Bloomsbury
This installment in the "Big Bright Feelings" series addresses the feelings of fear and anxiety, and the value of talking about emotions. (Available here)
9
"Today I Feel Silly & Other Moods That Make My Day"
HarperCollins
Actor Jamie Lee Curtis wrote this book that goes through kids' ever-changing moods. (Available here)
10
"Angry Octopus"
Stress Free Kids
This book about a frustrated octopus guides children through ways to identify and manage anger. (Available here)
11
"Making Faces: A First Book of Emotions"
Abrams
Geared toward toddlers, this board book focuses on five feelings -- happy, sad, angry, surprised, and silly -- and illustrates them with real facial expressions. (Available here)
12
"How Do You Feel?"
Holiday House
"How Do You Feel?" highlights major emotions and the kinds of facial expressions and contexts that tend to accompany those feelings. (Available here)
13
"The Rough Patch"
HarperCollins
"The Rough Patch" follows a fox who learns to cope with loss and grief after the death of his dog and best friend. (Available here)
14
"All About Feelings"
Usborne
This is another book that uses illustrations of facial and body cues to help kids identify their emotions. (Available here)
15
"When Sophie Gets Angry -- Really, Really Angry…"
Scholastic
Anger can be a very upsetting emotion for children. This story of a girl experiencing intense feelings offers a road map for coping with anger. (Available here)
16
"My Heart"
Penguin Random House
This poetic book uses metaphors to show the spectrum of human emotion. (Available here)
17
"Wemberly Worried"
HarperCollins
"Wemberly Worried" tells the story of a mouse who worries, most notably about the first day of school, and features helpful messages for kids dealing with anxiety. (Available here)
18
"Tiger Days: A Book of Feelings"
Compendium
"Tiger Days" uses animals to represent different emotions and help kids learn to express their feelings. (Available here)
19
"I'm Sad"
Simon & Schuster
This second installment in Michael Ian Black's "I'm Books" series teaches kids how to cope with sadness. (Available here)
20
"The Unbudgeable Curmudgeon"
Knopf
This whimsical book covers bad moods and emotional regulation. (Available here)
21
"La Catrina: Emotions - Emociones"
Lil' Libros
This bilingual book teaches children to recognize feelings and name them in English and Spanish. (Available here)
22
"The Feeling Flower"
CreateSpace Publishing
"The Feeling Flower" follows Zippy, a flower dealing with the changing weather and how it affects mood. (Available here)
23
"Jabari Jumps"
Candlewick Press
"Jabari Jumps" is a story about overcoming fears and finding resilience. (Available here)
24
"There Are No Animals in This Book! (Only Feelings)"
powerHouse Books
Contemporary artists contributed to this book that illustrates powerful emotions. (Available here)
25
"Life Without Nico"
Kids Can Press
Friendship, separation and loneliness are big themes in this book, which helps kids learn to express emotions. (Available here)
26
"The Great Big Book of Feelings"
Frances Lincoln
Happy. Sad. Silly. Jealous. These are some of the feelings this book explores. (Available here)
27
"The Day You Begin"
Penguin Random House
"The Day You Begin" captures the feeling of being scared and alone but finding the courage to reach out and connect with others. (Available here)
28
"Grumpy Monkey"
Penguin Random House
"Grumpy Monkey" shows the value of letting kids express all their feelings, even negative ones, rather than suppressing them. (Available here)
29
"All Kinds of Feelings"
Tango Books
This lift-the-flap book teaches little kids about people's different emotions and various ways to express them. (Available here)
30
"After The Fall (How Humpty Dumpty Got Back Up Again)"
Roaring Brook Press
"After The Fall" explores what happens after Humpty Dumpty's famous incident and his journey to overcome fear and gain the courage to sit on the wall again. (Available here)
31
"When I'm Feeling Angry"
Five Mile Press
"When I'm Feeling Angry" is one book in "The Feelings Series," which covers many different emotions through the experiences of a little white rabbit. (Available here)
32
"F Is for Feelings"
Free Spirit Publishing
This alphabet book equips kids with the vocabulary to express their feelings and get comfortable with the range of emotions people experience. (Available here)
33
"Sometimes I'm Bombaloo"
Scholastic
"Sometimes I'm Bombaloo" tells the story of Katie, a girl who loses her temper at times and needs to learn to handle her anger. (Available here)
34
"Visiting Feelings"
Magination Press
This poetic book imagines feelings as visitors and teaches mindfulness to kids in dealing with emotions. (Available here)
35
"Just Feel"
Running Press Kids
This book from the daughter of Deepak Chopra helps kids learn to understand and navigate their emotions. (Available here)

