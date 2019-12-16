Parents Are Seriously Relating To This ‘Children’s Clothing Ad’ From ‘SNL’

The “Children’s Clothing Ad” is a hilarious Macy’s commercial parody that captures all the annoyances that parents deal with as they try to dress their kids in festive outfits for the holiday season.

The spoof ad promotes great deals on products like “snow boots that are so hard to put on, it’ll strain your marriage” and “precious winter onesies with so many tiny buttons and snaps, you’ll let your baby sit in a loaded diaper for hours just to avoid putting it back on.”

Parents on social media clearly found the struggles depicted in the “SNL” clip relatable, from cramming kids into uncomfortable sweaters they hate to failing to remove stubborn rompers in time to reach the potty to dealing with winter coats in car seats.

Congrats! One of the most spot-on and highest laughs-per-minute commercials on @nbcsnl in a long long time. — CJLais (@CJLais) December 16, 2019

Great ad from @nbcsnl about kids and winter clothes. So much truth here. 😂😂 https://t.co/JHHL4uDN1B — Marcus Leshock (@marcusleshock) December 16, 2019

This was every parent!!! — Julie Berezin (@jfb90210) December 16, 2019

A writer at SNL gets kids! This fake Macy’s ad is the funniest thing I’ve seen on TV in a long time - and so, so, accurate! https://t.co/smJKlNcaoC — Boyd Huppert (@BoydHuppert) December 15, 2019

The spoof ad concludes with a heartwarming message that shows why all the cries of “it itches!” are worth it: