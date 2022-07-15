This $30 Tool Turns Any Drink Ice Cold In Less Than 60 Seconds

Amazon

It gives you an ice cold drink in just one minute.

Once you place your 12-ounce beverage in the chiller, it only takes 60 seconds for it to go from warm to ice cold. What's more, the brand says this won't ever result in a fizzy soda or something that will "explode."



One customer wrote of their experience with the Chill-o-Matic: "This thing is awesome!!!! Highly highly recommend. My dad is a psycho when it comes to his soda being the coldest it can possibly be without actually being frozen. Before dinner, he puts his soda in the freezer (after already being in the refrigerator) for like 15 minutes and there’s been times he’s forgotten he’s left one in there and it’s exploded all over our freezer. Well not anymore! This thing is awesome!"