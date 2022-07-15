Shopping

This $30 Tool Turns Any Drink Ice Cold In Less Than 60 Seconds

The Chill-O-Matic instant beverage chiller is here to make all your hot-weather dreams come true.

Picture this: It’s the middle of summer. You go for a long walk, or spend an hour mowing the lawn, or go for a long bike ride. The whole time, all you can think of is the ice cold beverage you are going to drink when you get home. You walk in the door, looking forward to the refreshment ... only to find that that beer or soda or sports drink isn’t cold at all. And there’s nothing less refreshing than a room temperature (or worse, warm) beverage.

That’s where the Chill-O-Matic Instant Beverage Chiller comes in. In fewer than 60 seconds, this thing can take a room temperature beer or can of soda to ice cold. According to the brand, that’s approximately 240 times faster than a refrigerator. But who’s counting? If you have a small refrigerator or you’re constantly forget to put that bottle of wine on ice before dinnertime, this thing could be your new summertime best friend.

It gives you an ice cold drink in just one minute.
Once you place your 12-ounce beverage in the chiller, it only takes 60 seconds for it to go from warm to ice cold. What's more, the brand says this won't ever result in a fizzy soda or something that will "explode."

One customer wrote of their experience with the Chill-o-Matic: "This thing is awesome!!!! Highly highly recommend. My dad is a psycho when it comes to his soda being the coldest it can possibly be without actually being frozen. Before dinner, he puts his soda in the freezer (after already being in the refrigerator) for like 15 minutes and there’s been times he’s forgotten he’s left one in there and it’s exploded all over our freezer. Well not anymore! This thing is awesome!"
It will impress all your guests.
If you're skeptical if this thing will really work, a quick glance at the reviews will show you that it's a hit with soda drinkers everywhere. One person wrote in their review, "Amazing. Didn't think this product would work as well as it does. This has easily became a staple in my kitchen. I no longer have to store soda in my fridge as I just chill using this machine when needed. It's also nice being able to have a cold drink right after buying a case from the store. It doesn't take longer than a minute to get your drink cold and it works every time."
It's a hit with dads.
If you're shopping for a present for your dad, father-in-law, husband, or brother, this might be a hit. One person wrote in their review, "Got this for my husband for Father's Day (last week) and he has already used this device probably 50 times. It works remarkably well."
