Here's The New Thing To Watch On Netflix Right Now (Jan. 19-25)

The season begins with a creepy voice saying “Welcome to Hell.” Sabrina traverses through a dark, cave-like space with a magical orb lighting her way. She has fear in her eyes. Monstrous faces and limbs poke through the walls of the space. She calls out her boyfriend’s name, “Nicholas.” Nick whispers back and she finds that her boyfriend is trapped in the wall, looking a lot like Han Solo trapped in carbonite. Sabrina uses magic to free him, but then a CGI monster, the Devil (aka her father), starts chasing them. Teenagers have it so hard these days.

Along with Shipka, the main cast includes Lucy Davis, Michelle Gomez, Gavin Leatherwood, Ross Lynch, Miranda Otto and Chance Perdomo.