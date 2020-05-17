WORLD NEWS

China's Ambassador To Israel Found Dead In Tel Aviv Home, Police Say

Local Israeli media said initial indications were that Du Wei, 57, died in his sleep of natural causes.
An Israeli policeman cordons off an area near the house of China's ambassador to Israel, Du Wei, in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv,
JERUSALEM (Reuters) ― China’s ambassador to Israel was found dead in his home in a Tel Aviv suburb on Sunday, an Israeli police spokesman said.

He did not comment on the cause of death of ambassador Du Wei, who was 57 years old and became ambassador to Israel in February, according to the embassy’s website.

“As part of the regular procedure, police units are at the scene,” the spokesman said.

Israel’s Channel 12 TV, quoting unidentified emergency medical officials, said initial indications were that Du died in his sleep of natural causes.

Du Wei speaking during a news briefing in Kiev, Ukraine, on August 30, 2019.&nbsp;
China Israel Du Wei
