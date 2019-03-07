Guy Accidentally Crashes A Dull Ceremony In The Most Hilarious Way

That sure livened up the event.
An otherwise routine ceremony outside an office building in Chengdu, China last week was literally crashed when an unidentified man trying to run out of a doorway in the background did so with an unexpected flourish.
Instead of opening the door, he knocked it off its frame. He and the door then fell to the ground.
The glass shattered ― no doubt along with his pride.
The man was not otherwise injured in the incident, which took place at the Chengdu Municipal Bureau of Planning and Natural Resources, Newsflare reported.
(h/t Digg)