Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin attends the opening session of the 18th Communist Party Congress at the Great Hall of the People on Nov. 8, 2012, in Beijing. Feng Li via Getty Images

BEIJING (AP) — Former Chinese President Jiang Zemin, who led his country out of isolation after the crushing of pro-democracy protests in Tiananmen Square and supported economic reforms that led to a decade of explosive growth, has died, state TV said. He was 96.

Jiang died in Shanghai, state TV reported on its website.

A surprise choice to lead a divided Communist Party after the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown, Jiang saw China through history-making changes including a revival of market-oriented reforms, the return of Hong Kong from British rule in 1997 and Beijing’s entry into the World Trade Organization in 2001.

