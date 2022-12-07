What's Hot

Andy Biggs Is Running For House Speaker Against Kevin McCarthy

Kimmel Catches Amazing Detail Of Bible Trump Swore On To Defend Constitution

Kirstie Alley Said More Than Once That John Travolta Was The Love Of Her Life

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Rule Red Carpet Just Days Before Netflix Series Drops

GOP 'Vultures' Use Herschel Walker’s Campaign To Line Their Own Pockets

Jan. 6 Committee Says It Will Make Criminal Referrals To The Justice Department

I Cut Off My Arm Last Year And It Was The Best Decision I've Ever Made

Mitch McConnell Imperils Marijuana Banking Reform

Keke Palmer Shuts Down Trolls Who Called Her 'Ugly' With The Best Response

This Drama About Friendship Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Hertz To Pay $168 Million To Settle Hundreds Of Car Theft Disputes

Warnock, Walker In Tight Race In Georgia Senate Runoff

World News
CoronavirusCOVID-19China

China Announces Roll-Back Of Strict Anti-COVID-19 Measures

The announcement includes limiting the scale of lockdown to individual apartment floors and buildings, rather than entire districts and neighborhoods.
AP

BEIJING (AP) — In a sharp reversal, China has announced a series of measures rolling back some of the most draconian anti-COVID-19 restrictions.

The Wednesday announcement includes limiting the scale of lockdown to individual apartment floors and buildings, rather than entire districts and neighborhoods.

People who test positive for the virus will be able to isolate at home rather than in overcrowded and unsanitary field hospitals, and schools where there have been no outbreaks must return to in-class teaching.

The announcement follows recent street protests in several cities over the strict “zero-COVID” policy now entering its fourth year, which has been blamed for upending ordinary life, travel and employment while dealing a harsh blow to the national economy.

China has sought to maintain the hardline policy while keeping the world’s second-largest economy humming, but public frustration with the restrictions appears to have finally swayed the opinion of officials who had championed zero-COVID as superior to the approach of foreign nations that have opened up in hopes of learning to live with the virus.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community