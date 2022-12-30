What's Hot

Andy Cohen Puts James Corden On Blast For Copying His Set

'GMA3' Host T.J. Holmes Files For Divorce Amid Scandal With Co-Host

Ice-T And Coco Austin Defend Viral Video of 7-Year-Old Daughter Amid Backlash

Vivienne Westwood, Influential Fashion Maverick, Dies At 81

Dem Lawmaker Grills 'Pathological Liar' George Santos Over His Litany Of Lies

Statue Of Meat-Packing Magnate Beheaded In Sacramento

Kim Kardashian Reveals If She Plans On Having More Kids After Kanye West Divorce

Bill Cosby Is Considering A Comeback Tour In 2023 And People Aren't Happy

Nick Cannon Now Has A Dozen Kids After Welcoming 12th Child

I Foster Hospice Dogs At The End Of Their Lives. Here’s What They Have Taught Me.

Ruggero Deodato, Director Of Infamous Horror Film 'Cannibal Holocaust,' Dead At 83

James Cameron Cut 10 Minutes From 'Avatar 2' To Not 'Fetishize' Gun Violence

World News
ChinaMilitaryair forceplanesfighter jets

Chinese Fighter Jet Pulls 'Unsafe Maneuver' Within 20 Feet Of U.S. Air Force Plane

American pilot was forced to take "evasive" action to avoid a collision, officials revealed.
AP
A Chinese J-11 military fighter jet flies above the Taiwan Strait.
A Chinese J-11 military fighter jet flies above the Taiwan Strait.
via Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. military says a Chinese navy fighter jet flew dangerously close to an Air Force reconnaissance plane over the South China Sea earlier this month, forcing the American pilot to maneuver to avoid a collision.

U.S. Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement Thursday that the incident occurred Dec. 21 when the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy J-11 flew in front of and within 6 meters (20 feet) of the nose of an RC-135, a type of large reconnaissance plane operated by the U.S. Air Force.

The U.S. plane was “lawfully conducting routine operations over the South China Sea in international airspace,” the statement said. Its pilot was forced to “take evasive maneuvers to avoid a collision,” it said.

China frequently challenges military aircraft from the U.S. and its allies, especially over the South China Sea, which China claims in its entirety. Such behavior led to a 2001 in-air collision in which a Chinese plane was lost and pilot killed.

“The U.S. Indo-Pacific Joint Force is dedicated to a free and open Indo-Pacific region and will continue to fly, sail and operate at sea and in international airspace with due regard for the safety of all vessels and aircraft under international law,” the statement said.

“We expect all countries in the Indo-Pacific region to use international airspace safely and in accordance with international law,” it said.

China deeply resents the presence of U.S. military assets in the South China Sea and regularly demands its ships and planes leave the area. The U.S. says it is fully entitled to operate in and over the South China Sea and ignores the Chinese demands.

Such dangerous incidents persist despite U.S.-China agreements on how to deal with unexpected encounters.

The U.S. and others have also accused China of harassing military aircraft and ships in the East China Sea off the Chinese coast and as far away as the Horn of Africa, where China operates a naval base.

There was no immediate response from the PLA, the military wing of China’s ruling Communist Party, to the latest U.S. complaint.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community