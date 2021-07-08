GOP Rep. Ridiculed Over COVID-19 Vaccine Picture That ‘Makes No Logical Sense’

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) was accused of being irresponsible on Wednesday with his condemnation of President Joe Biden’s door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Roy reacted to the Biden White House’s latest push to end the coronavirus pandemic — amid a recent decline in vaccination rates and the spread of the more transmissible delta variant— with this reworked version of the Texas “come and take it” flag:

Roy also railed against the door-to-door idea in another tweet, writing that “door-to-door by feds only really contemplated in Constitution for the census… and to protect our rights, eg 3rd & 4th amendments.”

The Texas Republican wasn’t the only conservative angered by the idea.

Roy has previously downplayed the risk of contracting the coronavirus, declined to self-quarantine and last month appeared to violate federal law by not wearing a mask on a commercial flight.

Critics suggested he was being feckless with his post.

Some just thought the image was of a marinade injector:

How can you make light of something that has killed million people. Just vile ... — Tammie 🕊 (@tlccourville) July 7, 2021

OMG it IS a marinade injector... XD — 💫SorcerusSupreme💫 (@SorcerusSupreme) July 7, 2021

"I am pro-COVID" is certainly a unique platform to run on. — Dan Emerson (@dscapp) July 7, 2021

extremely responsible content https://t.co/a4QaKS0DTk — Matt Largey (@mattlargey) July 7, 2021

In addition to the general asininity & health risks that come with creating vax culture wars, as a political matter this is moronic. COVID vaccination is like a 75/25 issue. Why do the Republicans want to just hand this to Biden? https://t.co/uPkv7Gcpka — Tim Miller (@Timodc) July 7, 2021

My body, my choice right?



What do you say about abortions? My body, my choice, right? — Andrew Meckfessel (@ADMeckfessel) July 7, 2021

JFC. I remember polio. Do you remember polio? — Pablo Diablo 🇺🇲 (@g0atb0y72) July 7, 2021

Imagine seeing the data on new COVID hospitalizations and deaths being tied almost exclusively to unvaccinated people and STILL refusing to believe the science. — Johnny (@ChobaniPoolside) July 7, 2021

Egging my constituents into dying from a preventable illness to own the libs https://t.co/nHjRCNECPI — Mark Gongloff (@markgongloff) July 7, 2021

Keep rooting for COVID. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) July 7, 2021

This doesn't convey the message you think it does, Chipper. — Steed, We're Needed! (@ironwillwoman) July 7, 2021

This makes no logical sense.



The classic come and take it, implies you’ll get shot if you try and take the gun/land.



But if you come and inject it, you get injected? That would actually double vaccinations. https://t.co/rQKV1cOch6 — Aaron Parseghian (@AaronParseghian) July 7, 2021

much too thick to be a vaccine syringe. watch out, mr. roy, you’re going to give the “jokesters” on here ideas https://t.co/pumS4EAPim — Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) July 7, 2021

Dying from the Delta variant... to own the Libs. https://t.co/xNoU16CjO3 — Gene Wu (@GeneforTexas) July 8, 2021

I mean. It’s not exactly what I think he thought this was. https://t.co/ZcFtbOpYLU — Ginger Gibson (@GingerGibson) July 7, 2021

I mean what does medical science know amirite? pic.twitter.com/CyuDgWT2ab — Virginia Man (@991WHFS) July 7, 2021

The competition for "America's Dumbest Republican" continue apace. https://t.co/bPSHPFv8Y2 — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) July 7, 2021

Look I know a lot of my followers have Photoshop skills and I just want to reiterate that this is serious and you should definitely not replace the silhouette of a needle with the silhouette of something else. https://t.co/EyuxiIB9r1 — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) July 7, 2021