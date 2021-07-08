POLITICS

GOP Rep. Ridiculed Over COVID-19 Vaccine Picture That ‘Makes No Logical Sense’

"OMG it IS a marinade injector," one critic mocked Texas Republican Chip Roy's defiant response to President Joe Biden's door-to-door vaccination push.

Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) was accused of being irresponsible on Wednesday with his condemnation of President Joe Biden’s door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination plan.

Roy reacted to the Biden White House’s latest push to end the coronavirus pandemic — amid a recent decline in vaccination rates and the spread of the more transmissible delta variant— with this reworked version of the Texas “come and take it” flag:

Roy also railed against the door-to-door idea in another tweet, writing that “door-to-door by feds only really contemplated in Constitution for the census… and to protect our rights, eg 3rd & 4th amendments.”

The Texas Republican wasn’t the only conservative angered by the idea.

Roy has previously downplayed the risk of contracting the coronavirus, declined to self-quarantine and last month appeared to violate federal law by not wearing a mask on a commercial flight.  

Critics suggested he was being feckless with his post.

Some just thought the image was of a marinade injector:

