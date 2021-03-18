In a twist that surely few saw coming, he managed to get country singer Toby Keith trending on Twitter as well.

It happened when Roy, whose own remarks during the hearing were largely off topic, claimed that the hearing was venturing “away from the rule of law and taking out bad guys.”

Roy then suggested lynchings were the way to go.

“There’s old sayings in Texas about ‘Find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree,’” he said. “You know, we take justice very seriously. And we ought to do that. Round up the bad guys. That’s what we believe.”

"There's old sayings in Texas about find all the rope in Texas and get a tall oak tree. You know, we take justice very seriously, & we ought to do that. Round up the bad guys." -- here's Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) glorifying lynchings during hearing on violence against Asian-Americans pic.twitter.com/uy5irfmJCo — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 18, 2021

However, many Twitter users noted that Roy’s supposed old Texas saying isn’t that old, or even from Texas. It’s actually a lyric from the song “Beer For My Horses,” which Keith ― who was born in Oklahoma ― released in 2002. Willie Nelson guest-stars on the track.

This is not an old saying, it is a bad Toby Keith song



"...back in my day, son

A man had to answer for the wicked that he done

Take all the rope in Texas

Find a tall oak tree, round up all of them bad boys

Hang them high in the street for all the people to see that" https://t.co/Nx4rpj80t3 — Jeff Asher (@Crimealytics) March 18, 2021

Not only is this a lyric from a 2003 Toby Keith song (and not an “old saying”), Toby Keith isn’t even from Texas, he’s from Oklahoma.



The song also recommends giving beer to horses, which, uh....don’t do that. So we maybe shouldn’t treat the lyrics like an ancient proverb, Chip. https://t.co/rL03j8FINy — Kendall Brown (@kendallybrown) March 18, 2021

I’m without words. And this is not an ‘old saying in Texas’. This is a lyric from a 2003 Toby Keith song. And he’s not from Texas. But I digress. Back to Chip. Tone deaf much? https://t.co/TBI0tssKkD — ron corning (@roncorning) March 18, 2021

1. This is most definitely a general lynching reference to how Black Americans were murdered and also echoes lyrics from a ridiculous Toby Keith song.



2. I'm from Texas, with many generations before me, and I have never heard of a common "Texas saying" involving trees + rope. https://t.co/HGs1xYev7y — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) March 18, 2021

ALSO his "Texan saying" is apparently ripped from a Toby Keith song.



Toby Keith is from Oklahoma, which by my last check -- is not Texas. — Fred Wood (@thatsmytrunks) March 18, 2021

Keith hasn’t commented on Roy’s paraphrasing of his song lyric, but he did promote the tune on St. Paddy’s Day, hours before the hearing.

Whiskey for my men and beer for my horses this #StPatricksDay. https://t.co/78Vh9LNQEZ pic.twitter.com/DGQDtu5Ndq — Toby Keith (@tobykeith) March 17, 2021

