Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones dropped a foul ball in the stands Monday at a playoff game in Atlanta and got a good-natured ribbing from many fans on social media.
A few used the flub to needle the former Atlanta Braves third baseman for his anti-vaccination stance. Jones, who once tweeted that the Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax (and later apologized for it), made news last month for spouting anti-vaccine sentiments at a disappointed Mets fan.
“I’m just not a sheep, like you,” Jones wrote in a tweet. “I ask questions, I wait, I don’t line people’s wallets. I think for myself, fend for myself. ... Enjoy ur never ending line of booster shots bro! And good luck to ur Mets.”
Jokesters on Twitter weren’t about to let Jones forget.