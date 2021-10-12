Baseball Hall of Famer Chipper Jones dropped a foul ball in the stands Monday at a playoff game in Atlanta and got a good-natured ribbing from many fans on social media.

🚨 CHIPPER JONES ERROR 🚨 pic.twitter.com/gTpb1CDLLu — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) October 11, 2021

A few used the flub to needle the former Atlanta Braves third baseman for his anti-vaccination stance. Jones, who once tweeted that the Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax (and later apologized for it), made news last month for spouting anti-vaccine sentiments at a disappointed Mets fan.

“I’m just not a sheep, like you,” Jones wrote in a tweet. “I ask questions, I wait, I don’t line people’s wallets. I think for myself, fend for myself. ... Enjoy ur never ending line of booster shots bro! And good luck to ur Mets.”

Jokesters on Twitter weren’t about to let Jones forget.

he was too busy doing his own research to make the catch 😂 — OVERREACTING YANKEE FAN 🪦 (@OVERREACTINGYA1) October 11, 2021

Chipper thought that ball had the vaccine on it. — Kirby’s Mart (@kirbyssmart) October 11, 2021

Chipper Jones dodging that like it’s a vaccine — Doctor Rotcod (@CakeHastings) October 11, 2021

Quick, someone tell Chipper Jones that a side effect of the vaccine is the ability to judge a pop-up. — Ken Schultz (@kenschultz_) October 11, 2021

Chipper Jones out in the crowd catching pop-ups about as well as he gives vaccine takes. — Kyle Schwerin (@KleShreen) October 11, 2021

Getting the That foul

Vaccine Pop-up

🤝

Chipper Jones

dropped the ball https://t.co/HVBmmtPqBK — Connor Newcomb (@ConnorNewcomb_) October 11, 2021