Woman Allegedly Being Held Hostage Gets Rescued Thanks To Grubhub Note

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images via Getty Images

A 24-year-old woman in Yonkers, New York, was rescued from an alleged hostage situation thanks to some restaurant employees who carefully read the special instructions in her Grubhub order.

The woman placed an order for an Irish breakfast sandwich and a cheeseburger to the Chipper Truck Cafe, a 24-hour eatery, on Sunday at about 5 a.m., according to Westchester News 12.

Advertisement

Restaurant employees noticed the “additional instructions” weren’t the typical requests for extra utensils or dressing on the side.

Instead, the note requested that restaurant employees “call the police” and have them come with the delivery, but “please don’t make it obvious.”

Cafe workers called the owner’s husband for guidance, restaurant co-owner Alice Bermejo told “Inside Edition.”

“It was a strange message because you could see that it was wrote like in a hurry,” she said. “It wasn’t correct. So we could see that it was someone that was in distress.”

Advertisement

Restaurant employees called the police, who arrived on the scene around 6:20 a.m. and arrested 32-year-old Kemoy Royal on charges of rape, strangulation, criminal sex act, unlawful imprisonment, menacing, assault, criminal possession of a weapon and sexual abuse.

The New York Police Department also charged Royal with attempted rape, sexual abuse and assault for a separate case involving a 26-year-old woman on June 15, according to NBC News.

He is currently being held in lieu of $25,000 bail, and his first court appearance is scheduled for Friday, according to “Inside Edition.”

“Thankfully, the girls paid attention,” Bermejo told the show. “We always watch the notes because we don’t want to make mistakes on customers’ orders.”

Advertisement

Bermejo said after the Grubhub driver picked up the order, she and her staff were left wondering how it all turned out ― until someone called the restaurant on Monday, thanking the employees for their help.