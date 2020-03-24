Chloë Sevigny Shows Support For Fellow Pregnant Women During Coronavirus Pandemic

Chloë Sevigny is showing some support for fellow “expecting families,” telling fans on Instagram that she found some recent coronavirus-related news “very distressing.”

The 45-year-old actor posted a snapshot of herself cradling her pregnant belly on Monday, writing that she hopes “all expecting families are finding some calm.”

“Today’s news in NY was very distressing for all,” she wrote, with the hashtags “support” and “prayers.”

Sevigny, who is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Sinisa Mackovic, was likely alluding to the recent news that the NewYork-Presbyterian health care system will no longer allow visitors, including partners, for women in labor.

On Sunday, Dr. Dena Goffman, chief of obstetrics at Columbia University Medical Center, said during a leadership briefing for the NewYork-Presbyterian health care system: “For the time being, we really do need to exclude all visitors, including partners, for women admitted in labor.”

Goffman added that the move was a “very difficult decision and not one taken lightly.”

The system also announced that it would begin testing all its admitted patients in labor for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. New York currently has more than 20,000 confirmed cases of the disease, with upward of 13,000 in New York City alone. The death toll in the city is ﻿more than 120.