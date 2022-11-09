Chlöe Bailey Shuts Down Criticism Over Her Topless Photo

Chlöe Bailey at a Burberry fashion show on Sept. 26 in London. David M. Benett via Getty Images

Chlöe Bailey is shutting down criticism over her decision to post a topless photo on social media.

On Tuesday, the “Have Mercy” singer shared a picture of herself wearing a blond wig and covering her bare chest with her arm, leading to disapproving reactions from some Twitter users. Bailey responded by encouraging her followers to celebrate everyone’s bodies.

When one user asked if she posed topless for attention, the singer replied: “do you see my nipples? no. we all have the same body parts, not that big of a deal. let’s celebrate ourselves.”

In a tweet Wednesday, Bailey clapped back at a person who tried to insult her physical appearance.

“Like you would have a chance,” she wrote with a laughing emoji.

Bailey performs at a concert on Oct. 9 in Atlanta. Prince Williams via Getty Images

Bailey, who has been scrutinized for embracing her sexuality before, often speaks out about the importance of celebrating her body.

During an interview with In The Know from January, Bailey said she believes embracing her sexiness is a form of self-love.

“We can love ourselves as much as we want to love someone else. In most relationships, you express love through sex. Why can’t you do that with yourself and love yourself?” she said at the time. “Why can’t you be sexy for yourself? Why is it only okay when you’re sexy for another person that you’re in a relationship with?”

She added: “Be in a relationship with yourself. That’s what self-love is.”