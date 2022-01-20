Chlöe Bailey Slams Critics Who Try To Pit Her Against Sister Halle: 'Disturbing'

Chlöe Bailey wants internet trolls who constantly compare her to her sister Halle Bailey to give it a rest.

The singer talked about her and her sister’s experience with fame in a digital cover story for In The Know published last week. The sisters made music as the duo Chloe x Halle for years before Chlöe Bailey dropped her debut single, “Have Mercy,” in 2021.

Chlöe Bailey told the publication that a downside to their fame is that people often try to pit them against each other.

“I hate when people online constantly try to compare my sister and I. It is the most shallow, most disturbing thing,” she said. “It was very off-putting to know how people would try to put two young Black sisters who love their craft so much and love each other so much, how they try to pit them against each other just because they’re different in some ways.”

Chloe and Halle attend the 2021 Met Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on Sept. 13, 2021, in New York City. Taylor Hill via Getty Images

Despite the internet’s attempts to compare the sisters, the two have made a point to publicly celebrate each other’s accomplishments.

Halle Bailey, who stars in the upcoming live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” helped promote the release of her sister’s debut single on Twitter in September.

“UH HUH YUP THATS RIGHT !!!! #HAVEMERCY is the one!!!! @ChloeBailey we are so proud of you sister!!!!” she tweeted at the time.

She also memorably pulled the ultimate sister move at the Met Gala that month, when she eagerly helped fix the train on Chlöe Bailey’s dress in the midst of the excitement on the red carpet.

Chlöe Bailey talked about her love for her sister during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, after the two performed together onstage at the Global Citizen Live concert in September.

She said she got emotional during their performance thinking about the “many beautiful beings,” including Halle Bailey, who “surround me with love.”

Chlöe Bailey later hyped up her sister’s “incredible voice” in “The Little Mermaid” during that interview.

Elsewhere in her interview with In The Know, the “Have Mercy” singer addressed the criticism and shame she sometimes receives for expressing her sexuality through her music and social media profiles.