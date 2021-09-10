Chlöe Bailey Drops Video For Debut Solo Single 'Have Mercy'

Chlöe Bailey released her highly anticipated debut single “Have Mercy” on Friday, setting the Twitter world abuzz.

The singer and Beyoncé protegee dropped her new single with an accompanying sorority-themed video, after having teased the song for weeks. “Have Mercy” is Bailey’s first solo single, though she has made music as a duo with her sister, Halle Bailey, for years.

She tweeted on Friday that releasing her new song “feels like a dream.”

i am over the moon. thank you all so much for the support on #havemercy it means EVERYTHING to me. it feels like a dream. love you guys, can’t wait to perform it at the vmas 🤩🥰 go watch the video xx pic.twitter.com/bFTbBB38yo — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) September 10, 2021

In an interview with MTV News posted online Friday, Bailey said the intention behind the video was to show how “women can claim their ownership of their bodies, and not let the world do it.”

The singer noted that men often glorify women’s bodies in music videos, and said she wanted to do the same in an “artful, really fun, beautiful way.” (Check out the video below.)

Twitter users praised Bailey’s new song and video, which features a cameo from Beyoncé and Solange’s mother, Tina Knowles-Lawson.

Imagine having Beyoncé as your mentor and Beyoncé’s mom in your video.



Chloe Bailey is the moment and y’all will deal #HaveMercy pic.twitter.com/RLio7pRwvJ — Jonah Gilmore (@JonahMGilmore) September 10, 2021

Chloe said "I am Yoncé's first born, actually." — ample bottom jeans (@battymamzelle) September 10, 2021

But can we talk about how Chloe Bailey just delivered a VIDEO. Top tier visuals and choreography. And we got Rome Flynn and thee TINA KNOWLES-LAWSON 🔥🔥🔥 #HAVEMERCY pic.twitter.com/fI2Ktqyk3Y — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) September 10, 2021

Halle Bailey, who stars as Ariel in Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid,” joined in to praise the “Have Mercy” singer on Twitter, sending a sweet message of support to her sister:

UH HUH YUP THATS RIGHT !!!! #HAVEMERCY is the one!!!! @ChloeBailey we are so proud of you sister!!!! — Halle (@HalleBailey) September 10, 2021

Bailey is set to perform “Have Mercy” at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.